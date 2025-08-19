Winners Announced In The PalmPay & Glo Campaign

PalmPay, a leading digital banking platform, in partnership with Nigeria’s telecom giant, Glo, is celebrating winners in the ongoing PalmPay & Glo Recharge. The exciting campaign, which kicked off on June 19, 2025, will run until August 23, 2025, rewarding loyal customers with fantastic prizes and exclusive bonuses.

Since the promo commenced, users have won prizes ranging from Oraimo Earbuds to Infinix Hot 40i.

The ongoing weekly campaign has recorded 20 winners, which include:

Michael Emmanuel from Lagos emerged as the winner of an Infinix Hot 40i

Perpetual Amos, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i

Semiu Adekunle Abegunde, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i

Josiah Oluwasegun Adewale, winner of an Oraimo Earbuds

Michael Emmanuel from Lagos recounted his experience as the lucky winner of the Infinix Hot 401 as he couldn’t hide his excitement. He noted, “I am so excited! I didn’t even expect it. I received a call while I was sleeping, informing me that I’d won, and I went live immediately to confirm it was real. I’ve been using PalmPay for about two years now, and winning this is such a great feeling. I’ll keep using PalmPay, and I encourage everyone to recharge their Glo line on the app; you could win too.”

The campaign, which is in its last week, has winners revealed every Friday during a live raffle draw streamed across PalmPay’s social media channels. The campaign gives customers the chance to get amazing prizes, including an iPhone 15 Pro, an Infinix Hot 40, and many other exciting rewards. Users also enjoy up to 6% cashback when purchasing Glo airtime or data via the PalmPay app.

New Glo data subscribers who have not signed up for a plan in the past 90 days will also receive a 100% bonus on their recharge during the promo period.

How to participate: