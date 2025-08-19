Kayikunmi, Otega Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

Two housemates, Kayikunmi and Otega, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10 reality show.

The live eviction, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in Lagos on Sunday night, featured candid conversations with housemates about their week in the house. During the session, Tracy described fellow contestant Imisi as the most difficult housemate, accusing her of deliberately provoking reactions. Kola also clarified his earlier comments about Dede, explaining that he tried to appear diplomatic to avoid embarrassment on national television, but stressed that their bond remained intact.

Big Brother announced Jason Jae as the best-performing housemate for the week, awarding him the title of Most Influential Player for his contributions.

Otega, the third housemate to exit the show this season, said the experience was enjoyable and revealed plans to launch a culinary programme titled King of Spices after his exit. Kayikunmi’s eviction, however, came as a surprise to many fans. Reflecting on his journey, he admitted to being distracted and not putting himself forward enough, which he believes affected his chances in the game.

Meanwhile, Ivatar, who also made the bottom three, survived eviction and remains in the competition. The Head of House games are scheduled to follow the eviction show.