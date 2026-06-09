United Capital bags investment banking licenses in Ethiopia, Rwanda

Key points

United Capital Plc. has secured official regulatory investment banking licenses to operate in Ethiopia and Rwanda.

The financial firm makes history as the first-ever foreign institution granted an investment banking license in Ethiopia.

The newly issued regulatory clearances expand the investment group’s operational footprint to 12 countries across West, East, and Central Africa.

Approved services across the East African hubs will cover corporate financial advisory, securities brokerage, trust assets, and portfolio management.

Executive leadership described the cross-border expansion as a practical application of “Africapitalism” aimed at unlocking long-term economic value.

Main Story

Nigerian investment banking firm United Capital Plc. has secured official regulatory approvals to establish investment banking operations in both Ethiopia and Rwanda, marking a significant step forward in its strategic expansion across the African continent.

In an official corporate statement released on Monday, the financial services group revealed that the regulatory clearance makes it the first foreign institution ever licensed to provide investment banking services within Ethiopia. The milestone is seen as a major breakthrough for Ethiopia’s emerging capital market ecosystem, which is systematically opening its doors to foreign participants to enhance market liquidity.

According to company executives, the dual licenses allow the group to introduce a broad suite of financial solutions into East Africa. In Ethiopia, the firm’s approved operational scope will cover financial advisory, securities brokerage, and portfolio management. This entry comes right on the heels of another major regulatory nod from the Capital Market Authority of Rwanda, which cleared United Capital to offer trust services, investment banking, and portfolio management within the Rwandan domestic market.

By anchoring operations in these new jurisdictions, the financial institution aims to help route capital directly into productive sectors while fostering inclusivity in regional capital markets.

Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ashade hailed the approvals as a milestone not just for the company, but also for Nigeria as a whole, highlighting the pride of exporting domestic financial expertise to other fast-growing African economies. Describing the expansion as “Africapitalism in action,” Ashade noted that capital markets serve as a vital engine for mobilizing private investments and supporting enterprise growth across the continent.

With the addition of these two East African hubs, United Capital’s Director for Africa, Ejikeme Okoli, confirmed that the organization’s regional footprint has now grown to cover 12 countries across West, East, and Central Africa, strengthening long-term inter-continental partnerships.

The Issues

Navigating distinct regulatory frameworks and compliance standards across different East African capital market jurisdictions.

Establishing consumer trust and building market liquidity within Ethiopia’s newly emerging capital market ecosystem.

Streamlining cross-border capital allocations to ensure efficient funding reaches high-growth production sectors.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the significance of the strategic expansion into new regional markets, the Group Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Group, Mr. Peter Ashade, stated: “Ethiopia and Rwanda represent two of Africa’s most significant growth opportunities. We are pleased to receive these licences at an important moment in the region’s capital market development journey. This is also a significant milestone for our country, Nigeria, as we export our business expertise to Ethiopia and Rwanda as they open their doors to foreign players.”

Linking the regulatory approvals to the broader philosophy of driving continental economic progress, Ashade added: “This is Africapitalism in action. Receiving the Ethiopian licence shortly after our entry into Rwanda and becoming the first foreign investment bank to receive this licence in Ethiopia demonstrate the confidence the market has placed in us. As an institution committed to Africa’s economic progress, we see capital markets as a critical catalyst and enabler for mobilising investment, supporting enterprise growth and unlocking long-term economic value.”

Commenting on the company’s widening geographic presence, United Capital’s Director for Africa, Mr. Ejikeme Okoli, shared: “This milestone is significant not only for our institution but also for Nigeria and Africa as a whole, as it reflects the strengthening of long-term partnerships and collaboration across the African financial services sector.”

What’s Next

United Capital will set up physical offices and deploy technical infrastructure in Addis Ababa and Kigali to activate its licensed services.

Asset management teams will roll out specialized portfolio investment options designed for East African retail and institutional clients.

Brokerage units will begin collaborating with local stock exchanges to facilitate cross-border securities trading channels.

Bottom Line

United Capital Plc. has secured investment banking licenses in Ethiopia and Rwanda, making history as the first foreign firm to enter the Ethiopian investment banking space, while scaling its total operational footprint to 12 African nations.