Why i wouldn’t have married Simi – Adekunle Gold opens up

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Adekunle Gold says he would not have married his wife, Simi, if she had the SS genotype.

• The singer stressed the importance of genotype testing before marriage and having children.

• Gold revealed that he and Simi underwent genotype testing when they first met to establish their compatibility.

• He said Simi is AA and that knowing their genotype compatibility was important before taking their relationship further.

• The singer called for increased public awareness about sickle cell disease and genotype compatibility.

Main Story

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that he would not have married his wife, Simi, if she had the SS genotype, The singer made the disclosure during an interview on the One 54 podcast, where he discussed the importance of genotype awareness and compatibility in relationships, Gold stressed that people should understand their genotype before entering serious relationships or planning to have children, particularly because incompatible genotypes can increase the risk of having children with sickle cell disease.

“There is so much awareness to be done, and that is what we do. People need to understand that if you have sickle cell, forget about love, you can’t be with someone with sickle cell too,” he said, He argued that couples should consider the potential health implications for their children when making decisions about marriage and family planning.

The Issues

Genotype compatibility remains an important consideration for couples because of the risk of sickle cell disease, Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that can cause red blood cells to become rigid and sickle-shaped, potentially resulting in serious health complications.

Gold used his own relationship as an example of why couples should establish their genotype compatibility early, According to the singer, he and Simi underwent genotype testing when they first met to determine whether they were medically compatible.

What’s Being Said

Responding to what he would have done if Simi had tested positive for the SS genotype, Gold said he would not have proceeded with the marriage, “There’s no way I would have married my wife Simi if she was sickle cell,” he said, He explained that genotype testing was among the first things they did after meeting and said the result showed that Simi is AA.

“The first thing we did when we met was a genotype test to know if we matched. If we didn’t, I wouldn’t have married her. She is AA,” Gold added, His comments have renewed discussion about the importance of genotype testing and informed decision-making among couples before marriage.

What’s Next

Gold’s comments are likely to add to ongoing efforts to encourage young people and prospective couples to understand their genotype status before making long-term relationship and family decisions, Greater awareness of sickle cell disease and genotype compatibility can help couples make informed choices and understand the potential genetic risks involved in having children.

Bottom Line

Adekunle Gold says genotype compatibility was an important consideration in his relationship with Simi, revealing that they tested their genotypes when they first met. He maintains that he would not have proceeded with the marriage if she had the SS genotype.