Appeal Court restores ADC, four political parties, affirms Nigeria’s multiparty democracy

Key points

The Court of Appeal has overturned the Federal High Court judgment directing INEC to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties.

The appellate court ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit and restored the legal status of the affected parties.

Opposition leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, David Mark and Ademola Adeleke, described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

The court criticised the conduct of the trial court, saying it wrongly assumed jurisdiction and ignored material evidence.

The ruling clears legal hurdles ahead of the 2027 general elections and reinforces Nigeria’s multiparty democratic system.

Main Story

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has restored the legal status of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Accord and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), overturning a Federal High Court judgment that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the parties.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Tuesday, the appellate court held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators, ruling that the body was not a juristic person with the legal capacity to institute the action. The court consequently nullified the lower court’s judgment in its entirety and awarded costs against the plaintiffs.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who delivered the lead judgment, held that there was no competent suit before the Federal High Court to justify the order directing INEC to deregister the five political parties. The appellate court also faulted the trial court for failing to properly evaluate documentary evidence showing that the affected parties had won elective offices in previous elections.

The judgment further criticised the trial judge for continuing proceedings despite an earlier order directing a stay pending the determination of an interlocutory appeal, describing the action as inconsistent with established judicial principles.

The decision triggered widespread reactions from political stakeholders, with the ADC describing the verdict as a reaffirmation of constitutional democracy and the rule of law. The party also said the judgment raised important questions about judicial accountability, noting that the Court of Appeal found that the lower court ignored key legal and evidential issues in arriving at its decision.

The Atiku Media Office welcomed the ruling, describing it as a landmark victory that removed all legal obstacles to the ADC’s participation in the 2027 general elections. It added that the judgment, together with an earlier Federal High Court decision affirming the David Mark-led National Executive Committee, effectively resolved disputes over the party’s legal status and leadership.

Former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, also hailed the verdict, saying it restored confidence in the judiciary and reaffirmed the courts’ constitutional role in safeguarding democracy. He urged party members to channel the momentum from the legal victory into grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Similarly, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is contesting the forthcoming governorship election on the platform of Accord, described the judgment as a triumph for democracy and urged supporters to focus on preparations for the August 15 election. Action Alliance presidential candidate Adekunle Omoaje said the verdict preserved the constitutional rights of smaller political parties and strengthened Nigeria’s multiparty democratic system.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) also welcomed the judgment, describing it as a courageous reaffirmation of constitutional democracy. The council renewed its call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate judicial officers whose decisions conflict with constitutional provisions, warning that such judgments could undermine public confidence in the judiciary and trigger constitutional crises.

The Issues

The ruling highlights the judiciary’s critical role in protecting constitutional democracy and preserving Nigeria’s multiparty political system. It also raises concerns over judicial accountability, adherence to due process and the legal standards governing election-related litigation. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the judgment is expected to shape future legal challenges involving political parties and electoral participation.

What’s Being Said

Court of Appeal:

The appellate court ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit and restored the legal status of the five political parties, holding that there was no competent action before the lower court.

Atiku Media Office:

The judgment is a landmark victory that clears the way for the ADC’s participation in the 2027 general elections and reaffirms the judiciary’s commitment to constitutional democracy.

David Mark:

The verdict is a victory for democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law, restoring confidence in the judiciary as the guardian of democratic values.

IPAC:

The council described the ruling as a courageous reaffirmation of constitutional democracy and urged the National Judicial Council to investigate judicial decisions that undermine constitutional provisions.

What’s Next

With the legal status of the affected political parties restored, attention is expected to shift to preparations for the 2027 general elections and other pending electoral contests, including the Osun State governorship election. The judgment is also likely to influence future election-related litigation while renewing calls for greater judicial accountability and strict adherence to constitutional principles.

Bottom Line

The Court of Appeal’s decision strengthens Nigeria’s multiparty democracy by restoring the legal status of five political parties and reinforcing the constitutional safeguards governing electoral participation. Beyond resolving an immediate legal dispute, the ruling underscores the importance of due process, judicial accountability and the rule of law in safeguarding the country’s democratic institutions.