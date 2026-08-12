NHRC urges Nigerians to reject identity politics ahead of 2027

Key Points

NHRC calls for leadership based on competence and respect for rights.

Ojukwu condemns religiously divisive political rhetoric ahead of 2027.

Commission urges authorities to investigate alleged hate speech and incitement.

Religious leaders and politicians are urged to avoid inflammatory statements.

Main Story

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Tony Ojukwu, has urged Nigerians to reject identity-based politics and assess political leaders based on competence, performance and respect for human rights.

Ojukwu made the call in a statement reacting to comments allegedly made by Sheikh Sani Jingir on Sunday.

He expressed concern that the cleric’s remarks appeared to promote religiously exclusive politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Ojukwu, the comments, including the use of derogatory language while mobilising supporters to obtain voter cards, were inconsistent with the principles of equality, non-discrimination and peaceful coexistence guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights obligations.

He described the remarks as hate speech and incitement to religious hatred, warning that such rhetoric could heighten tensions as the country approaches another election.

Ojukwu said allowing influential figures to make divisive statements without consequences could encourage similar conduct by religious and political actors.

He therefore called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and other relevant authorities to investigate the allegations and prosecute Jingir if found to have committed offences relating to hate speech and incitement.

The NHRC executive secretary said any prosecution should be pursued without regard to the accused person’s status or political affiliation.

He said this would help discourage individuals from exploiting religious sentiments for political purposes during the election period.

Ojukwu also appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers and politicians to avoid rhetoric capable of deepening divisions among Nigerians.

The Issues

Identity and religious politics remain sensitive issues in Nigeria, particularly ahead of general elections. The NHRC is warning that inflammatory statements by influential figures could undermine peaceful coexistence and increase political and religious tensions.

What’s Being Said

“The commission finds these remarks to be hate speech and incitement to religious hatred and potential violence.” – Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, NHRC

“We cannot afford to look away.” – Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, NHRC

What’s Next

The NHRC wants security and law-enforcement authorities to investigate the allegations against Jingir and take appropriate legal action where necessary. It is also urging influential figures to avoid divisive political and religious rhetoric ahead of 2027.

Bottom Line

The NHRC is calling for politics centred on competence, accountability and human rights, while warning that religiously divisive rhetoric could threaten peaceful coexistence ahead of the 2027 elections.