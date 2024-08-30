Week 9 Pool Results Saturday 31 Aug 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Football Pools Results for Saturday, August 31, Week 9 pool Results, UK 2024/2025
|WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 31-08-2024
|№
|Pools Results
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|-:-
|Brighton
|EKO
|2
|Brentford
|-:-
|Southampton
|Saturday
|3
|Chelsea
|-:-
|Crystal P.
|Sunday
|4
|Everton
|-:-
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|5
|Ipswich
|-:-
|Fulham
|Saturday
|6
|Leicester
|-:-
|Aston V.
|Saturday
|7
|Man Utd.
|-:-
|Liverpool
|Sunday
|8
|Newcastle
|-:-
|Tottenham
|Sunday
|9
|Nott’m For.
|-:-
|Wolves
|Saturday
|10
|West Ham
|-:-
|Man City
|LKO
|11
|Burnley
|-:-
|Blackburn
|EKO
|12
|Cardiff
|-:-
|Middlesbro
|EKO
|13
|Coventry
|-:-
|Norwich
|EKO
|14
|Derby
|-:-
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|15
|Leeds
|-:-
|Hull
|Saturday
|16
|Millwall
|-:-
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|17
|Oxford Utd.
|-:-
|Preston
|Saturday
|18
|Plymouth
|-:-
|Stoke
|Saturday
|19
|Portsmouth
|-:-
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|20
|Sheff Utd.
|-:-
|Watford
|Sunday
|21
|West Brom
|-:-
|Swansea
|Saturday
|22
|Birmingham
|-:-
|Wigan
|Saturday
|23
|Blackpool
|-:-
|Wycombe
|EKO
|24
|Bolton
|-:-
|Exeter
|Saturday
|25
|Bristol R.
|-:-
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|26
|Crawley
|-:-
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|27
|Mansfield
|-:-
|Stockport
|Saturday
|28
|Northampton
|-:-
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|29
|Peterboro
|-:-
|Wrexham
|Saturday
|30
|Reading
|-:-
|Charlton
|Saturday
|31
|Rotherham
|-:-
|Huddersfield
|EKO
|32
|Shrewsbury
|-:-
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|33
|Stevenage
|-:-
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|34
|Accrington
|-:-
|Colchester
|Saturday
|35
|A.Wimbledon
|-:-
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|36
|Bromley
|-:-
|Crewe
|Saturday
|37
|Carlisle
|-:-
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|38
|Gillingham
|-:-
|Chesterfield
|EKO
|39
|Grimsby
|-:-
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|40
|Harrogate
|-:-
|Barrow
|Saturday
|41
|Morecambe
|-:-
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|42
|Port Vale
|-:-
|Doncaster
|EKO
|43
|Swindon
|-:-
|Notts Co.
|Saturday
|44
|Celtic
|-:-
|Rangers
|Sunday
|45
|Dundee
|-:-
|St Mirren
|Saturday
|46
|Hearts
|-:-
|Dundee Utd.
|Sunday
|47
|Kilmarnock
|-:-
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|48
|Ross County
|-:-
|Aberdeen
|LKO
|49
|St J’Stone
|-:-
|Motherwell
|Saturday