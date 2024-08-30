Week 9 Pool Results Saturday 31 Aug 2024 – UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 31-08-2024
1Arsenal-:-BrightonEKO
2Brentford-:-SouthamptonSaturday
3Chelsea-:-Crystal P.Sunday
4Everton-:-BournemouthSaturday
5Ipswich-:-FulhamSaturday
6Leicester-:-Aston V.Saturday
7Man Utd.-:-LiverpoolSunday
8Newcastle-:-TottenhamSunday
9Nott’m For.-:-WolvesSaturday
10West Ham-:-Man CityLKO
11Burnley-:-BlackburnEKO
12Cardiff-:-MiddlesbroEKO
13Coventry-:-NorwichEKO
14Derby-:-Bristol C.Saturday
15Leeds-:-HullSaturday
16Millwall-:-Sheff Wed.Saturday
17Oxford Utd.-:-PrestonSaturday
18Plymouth-:-StokeSaturday
19Portsmouth-:-SunderlandSaturday
20Sheff Utd.-:-WatfordSunday
21West Brom-:-SwanseaSaturday
22Birmingham-:-WiganSaturday
23Blackpool-:-WycombeEKO
24Bolton-:-ExeterSaturday
25Bristol R.-:-Cambridge U.Saturday
26Crawley-:-BarnsleySaturday
27Mansfield-:-StockportSaturday
28Northampton-:-Burton A.Saturday
29Peterboro-:-WrexhamSaturday
30Reading-:-CharltonSaturday
31Rotherham-:-HuddersfieldEKO
32Shrewsbury-:-Leyton O.Saturday
33Stevenage-:-LincolnSaturday
34Accrington-:-ColchesterSaturday
35A.Wimbledon-:-FleetwoodSaturday
36Bromley-:-CreweSaturday
37Carlisle-:-TranmereSaturday
38Gillingham-:-ChesterfieldEKO
39Grimsby-:-Bradford C.Saturday
40Harrogate-:-BarrowSaturday
41Morecambe-:-Newport Co.Saturday
42Port Vale-:-DoncasterEKO
43Swindon-:-Notts Co.Saturday
44Celtic-:-RangersSunday
45Dundee-:-St MirrenSaturday
46Hearts-:-Dundee Utd.Sunday
47Kilmarnock-:-HibernianSaturday
48Ross County-:-AberdeenLKO
49St J’Stone-:-MotherwellSaturday

