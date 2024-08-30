Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 31, Aug 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 9 Pool Fixtures for Sat 3 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 9 pool Fixtures 2024: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortunesoccer pool fixtures. Find all the Week 9 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 31-08-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalBrightonEKO
2BrentfordSouthamptonSaturday
3ChelseaCrystal P.Sunday
4EvertonBournemouthSaturday
5IpswichFulhamSaturday
6LeicesterAston V.Saturday
7Man Utd.LiverpoolSunday
8NewcastleTottenhamSunday
9Nott’m For.WolvesSaturday
10West HamMan CityLKO
11BurnleyBlackburnEKO
12CardiffMiddlesbroEKO
13CoventryNorwichEKO
14DerbyBristol C.Saturday
15LeedsHullSaturday
16MillwallSheff Wed.Saturday
17Oxford Utd.PrestonSaturday
18PlymouthStokeSaturday
19PortsmouthSunderlandSaturday
20Sheff Utd.WatfordSunday
21West BromSwanseaSaturday
22BirminghamWiganSaturday
23BlackpoolWycombeEKO
24BoltonExeterSaturday
25Bristol R.Cambridge U.Saturday
26CrawleyBarnsleySaturday
27MansfieldStockportSaturday
28NorthamptonBurton A.Saturday
29PeterboroWrexhamSaturday
30ReadingCharltonSaturday
31RotherhamHuddersfieldEKO
32ShrewsburyLeyton O.Saturday
33StevenageLincolnSaturday
34AccringtonColchesterSaturday
35A.WimbledonFleetwoodSaturday
36BromleyCreweSaturday
37CarlisleTranmereSaturday
38GillinghamChesterfieldEKO
39GrimsbyBradford C.Saturday
40HarrogateBarrowSaturday
41MorecambeNewport Co.Saturday
42Port ValeDoncasterEKO
43SwindonNotts Co.Saturday
44CelticRangersSunday
45DundeeSt MirrenSaturday
46HeartsDundee Utd.Sunday
47KilmarnockHibernianSaturday
48Ross CountyAberdeenLKO
49St J’StoneMotherwellSaturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply