NGX Equities Investors Make N117bn As IntBrew, Oando Rally

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) saw approximately N117 billion. The NGX All-share index and market capitalization both rose 21 basis points to close at 96,407.88 points and N55.38 trillion, respectively.

Stockbrokers stated the favorable outcome was driven by increases in OANDO (+9.98%), JBERGER (+9.97%), and INTBREW (+8.89%). Market breadth was strong at 1.17x, with 27 gainers outpacing 23 losers.

In the market chart, OANDO (+9.98%) emerged as the top gainer, while SCOA (-9.79%) topped the laggards. Market activity increased slightly as a result of buying interest. The overall volume and value traded for the day climbed by 116.51% and 63.75%, respectively.

Stock analysts said approximately 966.97 million units valued at ₦7,420.24 million were transacted across 9,851 deals.

CONHALLPLC was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 52.47% of the total volume of trades, followed by FBNH (6.65%), ACCESSCORP (4.86%), PRESTIGE (2.72%), and UNIVINSURE (2.42%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart.

FBNH emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, accounted 19.04% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

OANDO topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 9.98 percent, trailed by JBERGER with (+9.97%) growth, CORNERST (+9.88%), ETERNA (+9.86%), DAARCOMM (+9.84%), RTBRISCOE (+9.75) and nineteen others.

Twenty-three stocks depreciated, according to data from the local bourse. SCOA was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.79%. Other decliners include JAPAULGOLD (-7.41%), TANTALIZER (-6.76%), LINKASSURE (-5.00%), HONYFLOUR (-4.76%), and NASCON (-0.90%).

Also, the market breadth closed positive, recording 25 gainers and 23 losers. In addition, the market sector performance was positive, as three of the five major market sectors closed in green,

The Insurance (+1.99%), Consumer Goods (+1.26%), and Oil & Gas (+0.39%) sectors closed positive from positive sentiment in CORNERST (+9.98%), INTBREW (+8.89%) and OANDO (+9.98%). On the flip side, the Banking (-0.75%) and Industrial Goods (-0.01%) sectors closed down, stemming from sell-offs in UBA (-3.52%) and WAPCO (-0.27%). Overall, the equities market capitalisation rose by 117.31 billion to close at ₦55.38 trillion.