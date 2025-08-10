Week 6 Pool Result For Sat 9, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 6 Pool Result for Sat 13 Aug 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 6 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 6 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 6 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 6 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 6; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 09-August-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Crystal P.Liverpool1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
2CharltonWatford0-:-01-:-0Home
3CoventryHull0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
4LeicesterSheff Wed.0-:-12-:-1Home
5MiddlesbroSwansea0-:-01-:-0Home
6NorwichMillwall0-:-01-:-2Away
7Oxford Utd.Portsmouth0-:-10-:-1Away
8Q.P.R.Preston1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
9Sheff Utd.Bristol C.1-:-21-:-4Away
10SouthamptonWrexham0-:-12-:-1Home
11StokeDerby0-:-03-:-1Home
12West BromBlackburn1-:-01-:-0Home
13A.WimbledonLincoln1-:-02-:-0Home
14BarnsleyBurton A.0-:-23-:-2Home
15BoltonPlymouth1-:-02-:-0Home
16ExeterBlackpool2-:-14-:-1Home
17Leyton O.Wigan A.1-:-02-:-0Home
18MansfieldDoncaster0-:-01-:-2Away
19NorthamptonBradford C.0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
20PeterboroLuton0-:-00-:-2Away
21ReadingHuddersfield0-:-00-:-2Away
22StevenageRotherham1-:-01-:-0Home
23WycombeStockport0-:-11-:-2Away
24BarrowMilton K.D.0-:-00-:-2Away
25BromleyBarnet1-:-02-:-0Home
26CheltenhamChesterfield0-:-00-:-2Away
27CrawleyNewport Co.0-:-01-:-2Away
28CreweAccrington2-:-02-:-0Home
29FleetwoodBristol R.2-:-02-:-1Home
30GillinghamWalsall0-:-01-:-0Home
31HarrogateGrimsby0-:-03-:-3ScoreDraw
32Notts Co.Salford C.0-:-11-:-2Away
33OldhamColchester1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
34SwindonCambridge U.2-:-13-:-2Home
35TranmereShrewsbury2-:-04-:-0Home
36AberdeenCeltic0-:-10-:-2Away
37Dundee Utd.Hearts2-:-12-:-3Away
38HibernianKilmarnock2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
39LivingstonFalkirk2-:-03-:-1Home
40RangersDundee0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
41St MirrenMotherwell0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
42Ayr UnitedRaith0-:-10-:-1Away
43DunfermlineAirdrie2-:-02-:-0Home
44PartickMorton0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
45Queens PkArbroath0-:-01-:-3Away
46Ross CountySt J’Stone0-:-00-:-1Void
47East FifeAlloa0-:-00-:-1Away
48InvernessPeterhead1-:-02-:-0Home
49MontroseK. Hearts1-:-11-:-2Away
Week 8 Pool Fixtures For Sat 23, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR