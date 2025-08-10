Week 7 Pool Result For Sat 16, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 7; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 16-August-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Newcastle-:--:-EKO
2BrightonFulham-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
4Man UnitedArsenal-:--:-Sunday
5Nott’m For.Brentford-:--:-Sunday
6SunderlandWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
7TottenhamBurnley-:--:-Saturday
8WolvesMan City-:--:-LKO
9BlackburnBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
10Bristol C.Charlton-:--:-Saturday
11DerbyCoventry-:--:-EKO
12HullOxford Utd.-:--:-Sunday
13IpswichSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
14MillwallMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
15PortsmouthNorwich-:--:-EKO
16PrestonLeicester-:--:-Saturday
17Sheff Wed.Stoke-:--:-Saturday
18SwanseaSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
19WatfordQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
20WrexhamWest Brom-:--:-EKO
21BarnsleyBolton-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
23Bradford C.Luton-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Port Vale-:--:-EKO
25CardiffRotherham-:--:-Saturday
26DoncasterWycombe-:--:-Saturday
27ExeterMansfield-:--:-EKO
28Leyton O.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
29LincolnPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
30ReadingA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
31StevenageNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
32Wigan A.Peterboro-:--:-Saturday
33BarnetWalsall-:--:-Saturday
34BarrowNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
35BromleyFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
36Cambridge U.Harrogate-:--:-Saturday
37ChesterfieldBristol R.-:--:-EKO
38CreweCrawley-:--:-Saturday
39GrimsbyNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
40Milton K.D.Cheltenham-:--:-Saturday
41OldhamSwindon-:--:-EKO
42Salford C.Accrington-:--:-Saturday
43ShrewsburyColchester-:--:-Saturday
44TranmereGillingham-:--:-Saturday
45KilmarnockDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
46LivingstonHibernian-:--:-Sunday
47MortonAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
48St J’StoneMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
49St MirrenHearts-:--:-Saturday
Week 8 Pool Fixtures For Sat 23, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

