Apple Gears Up For iPhone 17 Launch — Here’s The Full Timeline From Keynote To Release

Apple is preparing to unveil its latest smartphone lineup in September 2025, with the anticipated iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-slim variant unofficially dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. The reveal will be accompanied by the debut of the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — rumored to feature the largest display yet — and potentially the third-generation Apple Watch SE and new AirPods Pro 3.

Keynote Announcement

Industry insiders suggest Apple will announce the event around Tuesday, August 26, at approximately 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The actual keynote is expected to be held two weeks later at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Current projections point to Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the most likely date, aligning with Apple’s traditional Tuesday launches. The event is set for 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. U.K.). Although alternate dates that week remain possible, earlier scheduling is considered unlikely due to Labor Day and the IFA Berlin tech show.

Reports from leakers and tech journalists, including sources from German carriers, reinforce the September 9 projection, though Apple has yet to make any official announcement.

By midday Pacific Time, the keynote is expected to conclude, with Apple revealing full product names, features, and pricing details for all devices.

Pre-Order Window

Pre-orders are projected to open on Friday, September 12, beginning at 5 a.m. Pacific (8 a.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. U.K.). As in past years, Apple may allow customers to pre-select their preferred model, color, and storage a day prior to secure a faster checkout.

While all models are expected to be announced together, staggered release dates are possible — a strategy Apple has used before. For example, in 2018, the iPhone XR was launched weeks after the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Similar delays occurred with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Review Embargo Lift

Tech media reviews are anticipated to drop between Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17, likely at 6 a.m. Pacific (9 a.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. U.K.), once Apple’s review embargo lifts.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to hit stores and begin shipping on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 7 a.m. local time in participating markets.