Week 51 Pool Result For Sat 21, Jun 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 5 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 51 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 50 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 51 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 51; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 21-June-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Blacktown C.St George C.-:--:-Sunday
2Central CoastSydney Utd.-:--:-Sunday
3Mt Druitt T.Manly Utd.-:--:-Saturday
4NWS SpiritW. Sydney-:--:-Saturday
5Sutherland S.St George FC-:--:-Saturday
6Sydney O.Marconi S.-:--:-Saturday
7WollongongRockdale C.-:--:-Saturday
8Bankstown C.Northern T.-:--:-Saturday
9Hakoah S.UNSW FC-:--:-Saturday
10Inter LionsB. Academy-:--:-Saturday
11Macarthur R.Bonnyrigg W.-:--:-Saturday
12Mounties W.Rydalmere-:--:-Saturday
13Newcastle J.Dulwich Hill-:--:-Saturday
14SD RaidersHills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15Eastern S.Peninsula P.-:--:-Saturday
16Gold Coast K.Brisbane C.-:--:-Saturday
17Gold Coast U.Olympic F.C.-:--:-Sunday
18Lions FCSC Wanderers-:--:-Sunday
19Moreton C.E.Brisbane R.-:--:-Saturday
20SWQ ThunderBrisbane S.-:--:-Sunday
21Southside E.Logan L.-:--:-Saturday
22Melbourne V.P. Melbourne-:--:-Monday
23Preston LionsAvondale-:--:-Sunday
24S. MelbourneDandenong T.-:--:-Sunday
25George CrossManningham-:--:-Saturday
26LangwarrinBentleigh G.-:--:-Saturday
27Melbourne C.Eastern Lions-:--:-Saturday
28Moreland C.Melbourne S.-:--:-Saturday
29N. SunshineKingston C.-:--:-Saturday
30ArmadalePerth Red Star-:--:-Saturday
31BalcattaWestern K.-:--:-Saturday
32Bayswater C.F. Athena-:--:-Void
33Fremantle C.Perth-:--:-Saturday
34Olympic K.Sorrento-:--:-Saturday
35Perth GloryStirling M.-:--:-Saturday
36Adelaide C.Playford C.-:--:-Saturday
37CampbelltownModbury J.-:--:-Saturday
38Croydon K.Adelaide U.-:--:-Saturday
39Metro StarsFK Beograd-:--:-Saturday
40Para HillsAdComets-:--:-Saturday
41Adelaide B.Salisbury U.-:--:-Saturday
42Adelaide O.S. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
43CumberlandFulham Utd.-:--:-Saturday
44Sturt LionsPontian E.-:--:-Saturday
45Vipers FCThe Cove-:--:-Saturday
46Clarence Z.Riverside O.-:--:-Saturday
47Devonport C.Launceston C.-:--:-Saturday
48KingboroughGlenorchy K.-:--:-Saturday
49South HobartLaunceston U.-:--:-Saturday
