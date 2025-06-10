Week 50 Pool Result For Sat 14, Jun 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 50 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 50 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 50 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 50 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 50; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 14-June-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1A.LeichhardtBlacktown C.-:--:-Sunday
2Central CoastWollongong-:--:-Sunday
3Manly Utd.Sydney FC-:--:-Sunday
4Rockdale C.Mt Druitt T.-:--:-Sunday
5St George C.NSW Spirit-:--:-Saturday
6St George S.Marconi S.-:--:-Sunday
7Sydney O.Sutherland S.-:--:-Saturday
8W. SydneySydney Utd.-:--:-Saturday
9Bonnyrigg W.Blacktown S.-:--:-Saturday
10B. AcademyMacarthur R.-:--:-Saturday
11Canterbury B.Hakoah S.-:--:-Saturday
12Dulwich HillBankstown C.-:--:-Saturday
13Hills Utd.Newcastle J.-:--:-Saturday
14Northern T.Inter Lions-:--:-Saturday
15RydalmereSD Raiders-:--:-Saturday
16UNSW FCMounties W.-:--:-Saturday
17Brisbane R.SC Wanderers-:--:-Sunday
18Gold Coast U.Brisbane C.-:--:-Saturday
19Olympic F.C.Eastern S.-:--:-Sunday
20Peninsula P.Moreton C.E.-:--:-Saturday
21St George W.Gold Coast K.-:--:-Saturday
22Wolves FCLions FC-:--:-Saturday
23Altona M.Hume City-:--:-Saturday
24AvondaleSt Albans S.-:--:-Saturday
25S. MelbournePreston Lions-:--:-Sunday
26BalcattaPerth-:--:-Saturday
27F. AthenaArmadale-:--:-Saturday
28Fremantle C.Perth Glory-:--:-Saturday
29Perth Red StarWestern K.-:--:-Saturday
30SorrentoBayswater C.-:--:-Saturday
31Stirling M.Olympic K.-:--:-Saturday
32C. RaidersMetro Stars-:--:-Saturday
33Croydon K.Ad Comets-:--:-Saturday
34FK BeogradAdelaide U.-:--:-Saturday
35Playford C.Campbelltown-:--:-Saturday
36AdamstownLambton J.-:--:-Saturday
37CharlestownBroadmeadow-:--:-Sunday
38Cooks Hill U.B. Swansea-:--:-Saturday
39Edgeworth E.New Lambton-:--:-Saturday
40MaitlandWeston W.-:--:-Saturday
41Newcastle O.Valentine-:--:-Sunday
42Glenorchy K.Devonport C.-:--:-Saturday
43Launceston C.South Hobart-:--:-Saturday
44Launceston U.Clarence Z.-:--:-Saturday
45Riverside O.Kingborough-:--:-Saturday
46QueanbeyanGungahlin U.-:--:-Saturday
47Tigers FCO’Connor K.-:--:-Saturday
48TuggeranongMonaro P.-:--:-Sunday
49Yoogali SCCanberra C.-:--:-Sunday
