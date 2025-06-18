Troops Repel Boko Haram Assault On Naval Base In Lake Chad

Troops of the Maritime Component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted a predawn assault by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on a Nigerian Navy base located at Fish Dam, Baga, in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to intelligence sources cited by counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, the insurgents launched the attack around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, allegedly targeting newly procured Swamp Buggies deployed by the Borno State Government to support waterways clearance operations in the Lake Chad region.

Naval personnel at the base responded swiftly, engaging the assailants in a fierce gun duel. Reinforcements were immediately mobilised from nearby Baga, resulting in an intense firefight that lasted over two hours before the terrorists were forced to retreat.

“The swift response by the troops ensured the base held its ground,” a source confirmed. “While the attackers failed to access or damage the Swamp Buggies, an ambulance and two other vehicles were destroyed, and a number of personnel sustained injuries.”

The Air Component Command has since launched follow-up aerial operations along the Lake Chad waterways to track and neutralise the fleeing insurgents.

Military authorities are yet to release an official statement as further details of the foiled attack continue to emerge.