Week 49 Pool Fixtures For Sat 7th June 2025 Aussie 2025

Now you can find the Week 49 pool fixtures 2025: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortunesoccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 49 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 49; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 07-06-2025
Pools FixturesStatus
1Blacktown C.Central CoastSunday
2Marconi S.Rockdale C.Sunday
3Mt Druitt T.St George S.Saturday
4NSW SpiritA.LeichhardtSaturday
5Sutherland S.W. SydneySaturday
6Sydney Utd.Manly Utd.Sunday
7Wollongong W.Sydney O.Saturday
8Bankstown C.B. AcademySaturday
9Hakoah S.RydalmereSaturday
10Hills Utd.Northern T.Saturday
11Inter LionsCanterbury B.Saturday
12Mounties W.Bonnyrigg W.E.Saturday
13SD RaidersMacarthur R.Saturday
14UNSW FCNewcastle J.Saturday
15Brisbane R.Lions FCSunday
16Eastern S.Brisbane C.Saturday
17Gold Coast K.Wolves FCSaturday
18Moreton C.E.Olympic F.C.Saturday
19St George W.Gold Coast U.Sunday
20CabooltureLogan L.Saturday
21Holland ParkMagic Utd.Saturday
22IpswichBroadbeach U.Sunday
23Redlands U.SWQ ThunderSaturday
24Dandenong T.Altona M.Saturday
25Melbourne K.Oakleigh C.Sunday
26ManninghamWestern Utd.Saturday
27Moreland C.Melbourne C.Saturday
28N. SunshineBulleen LionsSaturday
29F. AthenaWestern K.Saturday
30Olympic K.Fremantle C.Saturday
31Perth GloryPerthSaturday
32Perth Red StarBalcattaSaturday
33SorrentoArmadaleSaturday
34Stirling M.Bayswater C.Saturday
35DianellaKalamunda C.Saturday
36Inglewood U.Murdoch UniSaturday
37JoondalupSubiacoSaturday
38Mandurah C.Curtin UniSaturday
39UWA NedlandsGosnellsSaturday
40Adelaide U.Ad. CometsSaturday
41CampbelltownW.T. BirkallaSaturday
42Croydon K.Modbury J.Saturday
43Para HillsPlayford C.Saturday
44Ad. CobrasFulham Utd.Saturday
45Adelaide O.Salisbury Utd.Saturday
46CumberlandThe CoveSaturday
47Pontian E.W. AdelaideSaturday
48Sturt LionsS. AdelaideSaturday
49Vipers FCAdelaide B.Saturday
Stanbic IBTC Bank Home Loan Summit Returns: Transforming The path To Home Ownership

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR