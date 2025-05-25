Stanbic IBTC Bank Home Loan Summit Returns: Transforming The path To Home Ownership

Stanbic IBTC Bank is set to host the 2025 Home Loan Breakfast Session, themed “Building Tomorrow Today: Transforming the Path to Homeownership.” This highly anticipated event will take place in Lagos on Tuesday, 03 June 2025 and later in the year in Abuja, offering both in-person and virtual participation.

Building on the success of its inaugural summit, Stanbic IBTC Bank is committed to empowering individuals, families, and business owners with the means to own their dream homes and properties by providing and enlightening customers about Stanbic IBTC’s home loan solutions, benefits and flexible repayment options.

The summit will feature expert insights into real estate investment, financing options, and emerging market trends. Discussions will also cover protecting wealth through insurance and creating a legacy and passing on wealth across generations through wills and trusts, all catered to by the Stanbic IBTC Group.

“As access to affordable housing remains a pressing issue, our Home Loan solution offers hope. With competitive interest rates, flexible equity contribution, and personalised guidance, our Bank aims to bridge the gap and make homeownership attainable for our stakeholders,” said Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Bank.

By bringing together financial strategists, real estate professionals, and forward-thinking Nigerians, the summit promises to be a pivotal gathering for aspiring homeowners, real estate investors, and financial enthusiasts. The event will empower individuals to turn their property ambitions into tangible, long-term wealth. Registration is now open for the 2025 Home Loan Breakfast Session.

Do not miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and unlock new possibilities. Visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com to secure your spot. For more information, email Callme@stanbicibtc.com.