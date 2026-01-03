Week 27 Pool Fixtures For Sat 3, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Find all the Week 27 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 27; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 03-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaNott’m For.-:--:-EKO
2BournemouthArsenal-:--:-LKO
3BrightonBurnley-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonBrentford-:--:-Sunday
5FulhamLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
6Leeds Utd.Man United-:--:-Sunday
7Man CityChelsea-:--:-Sunday
8NewcastleCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
9TottenhamSunderland-:--:-Sunday
10WolvesWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
11BirminghamCoventry-:--:-Sunday
12BlackburnCharlton-:--:-Sunday
13Bristol C.Preston-:--:-Sunday
14DerbyWrexham-:--:-Sunday
15HullWatford-:--:-Sunday
16MiddlesbroSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
17MillwallSwansea-:--:-Sunday
18NorwichStoke-:--:-Sunday
19PortsmouthIpswich-:--:-Sunday
20Q.P.R.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Sunday
21Sheff Utd.Oxford Utd.-:--:-Sunday
22BlackpoolBradford C.-:--:-Sunday
23BoltonNorthampton-:--:-Sunday
24CardiffWigan A.-:--:-Sunday
25DoncasterLuton-:--:-Sunday
26HuddersfieldExeter-:--:-Sunday
27LincolnPeterboro-:--:-Sunday
28PlymouthBurton A.-:--:-Sunday
29Port ValeBarnsley-:--:-Sunday
30ReadingStockport-:--:-Sunday
31RotherhamMansfield-:--:-Sunday
32StevenageLeyton O.-:--:-Sunday
33WycombeA.Wimbledon-:--:-Sunday
34BarnetCrewe-:--:-Sunday
35BarrowBristol R.-:--:-Sunday
36BromleyOldham-:--:-Sunday
37Cambridge U.Grimsby-:--:-Sunday
38CheltenhamCrawley-:--:-Sunday
39ColchesterAccrington-:--:-Sunday
40HarrogateSwindon-:--:-Sunday
41Milton K.D.Chesterfield-:--:-Sunday
42Newport Co.Tranmere-:--:-Sunday
43Notts Co.Gillingham-:--:-Sunday
44CelticRangers-:--:-EKO
45Dundee Utd.Dundee-:--:-Saturday
46FalkirkAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
47HeartsLivingston-:--:-Saturday
48KilmarnockHibernian-:--:-Saturday
49MotherwellSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
