Week 28 Pool Fixtures For Sat 10, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 28 Pool Fixtures for Sat 14 Jan 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 28 pool fixtures 2025: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pool fixtures, Aussie pool fixtures, UK pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, Australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today Saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortune soccer pool fixtures.

Find all the Week 28 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 28; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 10-01-2026
Pools FixturesStatus
1Bristol C.WatfordLKO
2BurnleyMillwallSaturday
3Cambridge U.BirminghamLKO
4CharltonChelseaLKO
5CheltenhamLeicesterEKO
6DerbyLeeds Utd.Sunday
7EvertonSunderlandEKO
8FulhamMiddlesbroSaturday
9HullBlackburnSunday
10Man UnitedBrightonSunday
11NewcastleBournemouthSaturday
12NorwichWalsallSunday
13PortsmouthArsenalSunday
14Sheff Utd.MansfieldSunday
15Sheff Wed.BrentfordSaturday
16StokeCoventrySaturday
17SwanseaWest BromSunday
18TottenhamAston VillaLKO
19West HamQ.P.R.Sunday
20WolvesShrewsburyEKO
21Bradford C.RotherhamSaturday
22Leyton O.CardiffSaturday
23LutonStevenageEKO
24PeterboroBoltonSaturday
25StockportHuddersfieldEKO
26AccringtonBarnetSaturday
27ChesterfieldColchesterSaturday
28CreweHarrogateSaturday
29OldhamNotts Co.Saturday
30TranmereBromleySaturday
31AberdeenRangersSunday
32CelticDundee Utd.Saturday
33DundeeHeartsSunday
34HibernianMotherwellSaturday
35LivingstonKilmarnockSaturday
36St MirrenFalkirkSaturday
37Ayr UnitedAirdrieSaturday
38MortonDunfermlineSaturday
39Queens PkSt J’StoneSaturday
40RaithArbroathSaturday
41AlloaMontroseSaturday
42C. RangersInvernessSaturday
43PeterheadHamiltonSaturday
44Queen O’SthK. HeartsSaturday
45StenhsemuirEast FifeSaturday
46AnnanElginSaturday
47DumbartonClydeSaturday
48E. KilbrideSpartans FCSaturday
49Edinburgh C.Stirling A.Saturday
Apple Slashes Vision Pro Production Following Sluggish Sales

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR