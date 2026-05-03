Nigerian troops neutralize four terrorists in Katsina operational success

Key Points

Troops of the 17 Brigade neutralized four suspected terrorists during a combat operation along the Turare–Yantumaki Road in Katsina State.

The operation took place on Friday after troops swiftly repelled an attack by the armed group.

The neutralized suspects were identified as Bishir Holami, Jamilu Baki, Ibrahim Doro, and Abdurraman Maje.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, motorcycles, cash totaling ₦153,400, and mobile phones containing incriminating forensic evidence.

Authorities described the encounter as a strategic setback for a terror network led by a notorious kingpin named Muhammadu Fulani.

Main Story

Troops of the 17 Brigade in Katsina State successfully neutralized four suspected terrorists on Friday during a high-stakes encounter along the Turare–Yantumaki Road.

According to Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, the Commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, the soldiers were targeted in an initial assault but managed to swiftly repel the attackers. Preliminary intelligence reports identified the deceased suspects as key figures linked to a series of deadly raids across several communities, including Gobirawa, Raddawa, and Kuki.

The success of this operation is viewed as a significant blow to the criminal network headed by Muhammadu Fulani, a feared kingpin whose activities have long plagued the Matazu, Musawa, Charanchi, and Kankia areas. Beyond the immediate tactical victory, the recovery of mobile phones featuring the suspects in military gear provides crucial leads for ongoing forensic investigations. The state government has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying these offensives until peace is fully restored throughout the region.

The Issues

The neutralized suspects are allegedly responsible for a string of violent attacks across multiple local government areas, including Dutsinma and Matazu.

The recovery of military gear in digital images suggests a sophisticated level of impersonation or equipment acquisition by the terror network.

Strategic networks led by kingpins like Muhammadu Fulani continue to pose a threat to regional stability despite intensified military crackdowns.

Sustaining the momentum of these operations requires continuous community intelligence and heightened vigilance from local residents.

What’s Being Said

“The success is a strategic setback for the network of a feared kingpin, Muhammadu Fulani.” — Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, Commissioner for International Security

“Some of the seized phones contained images of the suspects clad in military gear, now handed over for forensic analysis.” — Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, Commissioner for International Security

What’s Next

Forensic experts will analyze the data found on the recovered mobile phones to uncover further details about the terror network.

Security agencies will continue their offensive operations to target the remaining infrastructure of Muhammadu Fulani’s network.

The Katsina State government plans to strengthen its support and resource allocation for security forces in the region.

Local authorities will engage in further community outreach to encourage the sharing of critical intelligence between residents and the military.

Bottom Line

The neutralization of high-level suspects and the recovery of forensic evidence mark a critical advancement in Katsina’s ongoing effort to dismantle major terror networks and restore regional peace.