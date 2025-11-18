Rivers Marine Technology Centre Graduates 305 Pioneer Trainees

The Centre for Marine and Offshore Technology Development at Rivers State University has graduated its first set of 305 trainees. The four-month programme was run in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and covered seven core courses across four specialised disciplines.

Trainees completed intensive modules in industrial ship design using AVEVA Marine, process pipe stress analysis, pressure vessel and heat exchanger design, big data analytics, transformer repair, class welding, automation, and oil well optimisation.

At the graduation ceremony in the university’s amphitheatre, Chief Executive Officer Vitalis Ahiakwo said the centre is more than a conventional training facility. He described it as a hub of innovation, aimed at transforming academic knowledge into practical skills for the marine, offshore, and energy sectors.

Ahiakwo said the centre is committed to building human capital to drive Nigeria’s blue economy through research, technology transfer, and advanced skill development. He added that the programme positions Nigeria to export highly qualified technology experts while providing local industries with a skilled workforce.

He urged the graduands to embrace innovation and lead technological change. “Do not merely adapt to technological change. Become its architects. Apply your skills with courage, integrity, and vision,” he said.

Elakpa Augustine, Head of Research and Development and Training Coordinator, said the centre is aligning industry practices with the demands of Industry 5.0. He confirmed the curriculum will continue to be updated with the latest global codes, emerging technologies, and academic research.