Wande Coal returns with star-studded fifth album, King Coal

Key points

Veteran Afrobeats singer Wande Coal has released his fifth studio album, King Coal.

The 15-track project features collaborations with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, BNXN, Ruger, Qing Madi and DJ Tunez.

Wande Coal said he travelled to Ghana to secure Wizkid’s contribution to the album’s closing track, Oshey.

The album marks his first major body of work in recent years and reinforces his influence in Afrobeats.

King Coal is now available on major streaming platforms.

Main story

Veteran Nigerian singer Wande Coal has released King Coal, his fifth studio album, marking a significant return for one of the most influential figures in Afrobeats.

Released on Friday across major streaming platforms, the 15-track project brings together an impressive lineup of established stars and emerging talents, highlighting Wande Coal’s enduring relevance in a rapidly evolving music industry.

The album features collaborations with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, BNXN, Ruger, Qing Madi and DJ Tunez, among others.

One of the project’s most talked-about moments is Oshey, the album’s closing track, which reunites Wande Coal and Wizkid. According to the singer, he travelled to Ghana specifically to secure Wizkid’s contribution to the song, underscoring the importance he attached to the collaboration.

The release follows weeks of anticipation from fans, with Wande Coal teasing the project ahead of its launch. Known for hits such as Iskaba and his distinctive vocal style, the singer remains one of the pioneering figures who helped shape modern Afrobeats.

King Coal arrives at a time when Afrobeats continues to enjoy growing international recognition, with established artists increasingly collaborating across generations and markets to expand the genre’s global reach.

The issues

For veteran artists, staying relevant in a fast-changing music landscape can be challenging as new talents emerge and audience preferences evolve.

However, established acts such as Wande Coal continue to leverage their influence, extensive catalogues and strategic collaborations to maintain their place in the industry.

The album also reflects a broader trend in Afrobeats, where collaborations between veteran stars and younger artists are helping to bridge generations and sustain the genre’s growth.

What’s being said

“To perfect the project, Wande Coal revealed that he travelled to Ghana specifically to secure a verse from Wizkid for the standout closing track, Oshey.” — Statement accompanying the album release

“The collaboration with Wizkid is especially notable, marking another musical reunion between two of Nigeria’s influential Afrobeats stars.” — Statement accompanying the album release

“The release of King Coal reinforces his enduring presence in the music industry and adds another chapter to his celebrated career.” — Statement accompanying the album release

What’s next

Attention is expected to shift to the album’s streaming performance, chart placements and audience reception in the coming weeks.

Fans will also be watching for potential music videos, live performances and promotional appearances linked to the project.

Bottom line

With King Coal, Wande Coal has delivered a collaboration-heavy project that reaffirms his place among Afrobeats’ influential figures while connecting established stars and a new generation of artists.