Wande Coal, Davido clash over unreleased collaboration ‘Come My Way’

Key Points

Davido said a disagreement over the proposed release format stalled the collaboration.

Wande Coal disputed his account, saying the song already had a release plan and date.

The disagreement escalated on X, drawing reactions from fans and industry watchers.

Main Story

Nigerian music stars Wande Coal and Davido have traded words online over their unreleased collaboration, “Come My Way”.

The dispute followed comments by Davido during a recent podcast interview, which the singer later shared on his Instagram Story.

Davido said Wande Coal approached him to contribute to the song and that he subsequently recorded a verse.

According to him, the collaboration fell apart after the two artistes disagreed over how the song should be released.

Davido said Wande Coal intended to put out the original version first and later release a remix featuring his contribution.

He said he had not recorded his verse with the understanding that it would appear on a remix, leading to the disagreement that ultimately prevented the collaboration from being released.

Wande Coal, however, rejected that explanation in a post on X.

He argued that “Come My Way” already had a release strategy and scheduled date before the disagreement over Davido’s contribution.

He wrote: “Carry song come give you as how? Song wey been get release plan and date!!! Song wey no be your own you wan dictate release plan”.

Wande Coal also pushed back against the suggestion that the song’s performance depended on Davido’s involvement.

“That song fkin did well without you on it bruv!!!” he wrote.

Davido later responded to Wande Coal on X, leading to a further exchange between the two artistes.

The public disagreement has since attracted reactions from fans and other observers in the Nigerian music industry, with some calling on both singers to end the dispute.

The Issues

The disagreement centres on different accounts of how the proposed collaboration was expected to be released.

While Davido said the dispute arose because his contribution was intended for the original song rather than a subsequent remix, Wande Coal maintained that the track already had a release plan before their disagreement.

What’s Being Said

Davido said he recorded his verse after Wande Coal approached him but disagreed with the proposed plan to release the original song before adding his contribution on a remix.

Wande Coal disputed that account, insisting that the song already had a release date and accusing Davido of trying to dictate its release arrangements.

What’s Next

The social media exchange between the two artistes remains ongoing, with fans and industry observers urging them to resolve their differences.

Bottom Line

Davido and Wande Coal have offered conflicting accounts of why “Come My Way” was never released as a collaboration, with the disagreement now spilling into a public exchange on social media.