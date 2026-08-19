Asake’s N93m Louis Vuitton trunk sparks mixed reactions online

Key Points

Asake displayed a Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly valued at N93 million.

The luxury purchase triggered debate among fans and social media users.

While some praised his lifestyle, others questioned the spending and its purpose.

Main Story

Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has drawn attention online after displaying a Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly worth N93 million.

The singer shared a photograph of the luxury item on his verified Instagram account, @mrmoney, where he was seen posing alongside the Louis Vuitton piece.

The display has generated varied reactions across social media, with users debating the singer’s approach to luxury and personal spending.

Some commenters celebrated Asake’s ability to afford high-end fashion items, while others questioned whether spending such an amount on a luxury possession was justified.

One user, @Bitstar¥, defended the singer’s purchase, writing that Asake should be able to buy what he wants now that he has the financial means to do so.

Another commenter, @Mishael_Aboshi, said people should focus on their own financial circumstances rather than criticising how wealthy individuals spend their money.

However, some users raised questions about whether such luxury purchases provide any financial value beyond status and personal enjoyment.

@pellyfx asked whether people who purchase expensive luxury items do so as investments or simply for display, while also questioning whether such items retain their value when resold.

Other reactions were more critical, with some users describing the purchase as unnecessary and questioning the motivation behind it.

@Roman asked whether the display represented wisdom or foolishness, while @Big Dimex described it as a possible financial mistake despite the buyer’s wealth.

Another commenter, @Brevity, joked about the trunk’s practicality, questioning what Asake would actually use it for inside his home.

Some social media users also compared the cost of the luxury item with what the money could achieve if directed towards other needs.

@Alaba Republic questioned the decision to spend such an amount on an item when the money could potentially improve other people’s lives.

Meanwhile, @Obi claimed that similar-looking items could be obtained for far less in Aba and Onitsha, questioning the value attached to the luxury brand.

The singer’s display has therefore generated a broader conversation about celebrity wealth, luxury consumption and the expectations placed on successful entertainers.

The Issues

The reactions largely centre on whether high-value luxury purchases by celebrities should be viewed as personal choices or questioned in relation to financial prudence and social responsibility.

What’s Being Said

While some users praised Asake’s financial success and defended his right to spend his money as he chooses, others questioned the usefulness, investment value and social significance of the reported N93 million purchase.

What’s Next

The reactions are expected to continue as social media users debate Asake’s luxury lifestyle and the growing visibility of high-end purchases among Nigerian entertainers.

Bottom Line

Asake’s display of a Louis Vuitton trunk reportedly worth N93 million has triggered a mixed response online, with fans celebrating his wealth while others question the practicality and financial wisdom of the purchase.