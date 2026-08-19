Tinubu to address UN General Assembly on Sept. 23

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 23.

He is listed as the 10th speaker during the second day of the high-level debate.

Tinubu is expected to use the gathering to present Nigeria’s reforms and raise regional security concerns.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu is expected to present Nigeria’s position at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

According to the provisional speakers’ list obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu is scheduled to take the 10th speaking slot during the morning session of the second day of the high-level General Debate.

His address is expected between 11:30 a.m. and noon New York time, corresponding to about 4:30 p.m. in Nigeria.

Tinubu will be among 193 leaders and senior government officials listed to participate in the General Debate, including more than 150 heads of state and government.

The high-level session will run from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28 at the UN headquarters.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to open the debate, followed by U.S. President Donald Trump, in line with the traditional order for the opening speakers.

The 81st General Assembly is being held under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Beyond his scheduled address, Tinubu is expected to participate in several meetings and side events covering issues including climate action, rising sea levels and pandemic preparedness.

He is also expected to hold discussions with outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres, whose second term ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

Another expected engagement is with Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed, the outgoing UN Deputy Secretary-General, who has occupied the position since 2017.

However, UN sources told NAN that speaking arrangements could still change depending on the attendance of participating leaders.

Nigeria has traditionally secured an early position in the General Debate, with its Permanent Mission to the UN playing a role in securing prominent speaking slots.

Tinubu personally attended the 78th General Assembly in 2023, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima represented Nigeria at the 79th and 80th sessions in 2024 and 2025.

Shettima delivered Nigeria’s national statement during both sessions and retained a day-one speaking position.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, has confirmed that Tinubu will attend this year’s assembly.

Ibrahim said the president’s participation would give Nigeria an opportunity to present his administration’s reforms to the international community.

The envoy also identified border security in West Africa as an issue Nigeria intends to raise, particularly the challenge posed by porous borders across the region.

According to him, Nigeria is working with the UN on a regional border-policing initiative and intends to seek wider international backing for the programme during the assembly.

A possible meeting between Tinubu and Trump is also expected to take place on the sidelines, although the report does not confirm that the meeting has been scheduled.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly will open on Sept. 8, while the high-level General Debate will hold from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

The annual gathering brings together world leaders and senior officials to discuss issues including climate change, sustainable development, international peace and security.

The Issues

Tinubu’s participation will provide Nigeria with a platform to present its domestic reforms while engaging international partners on regional security and other global challenges.

His planned discussions on border policing are particularly significant as Nigeria seeks stronger regional cooperation to address insecurity linked to porous borders.

What’s Being Said

Jimoh Ibrahim confirmed Tinubu’s attendance and said the president would use the opportunity to showcase his administration’s reforms.

He also said Nigeria would seek international support for its regional border-policing initiative, describing porous borders in West Africa as a major security concern.

What’s Next

The UN General Assembly will formally open on Sept. 8, with the high-level General Debate scheduled for Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

Tinubu is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Sept. 23 and participate in other high-level engagements during the gathering.

Bottom Line

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to address the 81st UN General Assembly on Sept. 23, where he is expected to highlight Nigeria’s reforms and seek international cooperation on regional border security.