WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

WAEC releases the 2024 WASSCE results. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed the results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The exam body announced this in a Monday post on X. The message continued: “The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for school candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024.”

How to check WAEC result

For the students who will be checking results, here are the steps to follow:

Checking Results 2024 Online

Visit the WAEC official results checker website: WAEC result checker. (https://waecdirect.org)

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number in the designated field.

Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2024

Select the Type of Examination

Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

Checking WAEC result 2024 via SMS

Step 1: Type WAECExaminationnumberPIN*Examyear through your phone (there should not be a space in between).

Step 2: Send to 32327

Step 3: You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

It should be noted that only MTN, Glo, and Airtel subscribers can actually check their results using this SMS method.

Students can repeat the step if they do not receive your result via SMS. SMS charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text messages.