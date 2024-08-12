Verve Good Life Promo Returns: Unlock Instant Discounts And Win Big!

Imagine walking into your favourite store, picking up everything you need, and getting an instant discount just for being a loyal customer! Okay, hold that thought but stop stalling.

Please indulge me. Now, let’s try this again, imagine driving to a fuel station, filling up your tank and getting free litres of fuel in this economy! Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, too good or true, whether you’re feeling your tank at NNPC, grabbing a delicious meal at The Place or Sweet Sensation restaurant, doing your weekly grocery shopping at Addide or carting away loads of basic items on Chowdeck App; Verve Card, Naija’s Agba and Odogwu card, has amazing discounts and rewards for you!

Verve is bringing back the Verve Good Life Promo, bigger and better! From August 15, 2024, to December 31, 2024, Verve cardholders will enjoy up to 10 per cent instant discount or rewards on every transaction at selected outlets. All you need to do is use your Verve card at any participating outlet, including NNPC, Addide, The Place, Sweet Sensation, Chowdeck, among others across Nigeria and enjoy this amazing offer.

For the fifth year running, Verve has consistently rewarded its customers, helping them enjoy the Good Life especially during these challenging times. This year’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet, with even more rewards and surprises than ever before.

Verve isn’t just about providing secure and convenient payment solutions; it is about enriching the lives of its customers. It is a heartfelt gesture of appreciation for Verve cardholders, offering them an opportunity to save while spending on the things they need and love.

Participating in the Verve Good Life Promo is easy! If you have a Verve card, you’re all set! Simply use your card at any of the designated outlets, and you will get up to 10 per cent discount instantly—no coupons, no hassle.

And if you don’t have a Verve card yet, this is the perfect time to get on board, so you don’t miss out on these mouth-watering discounts and benefits. Visit your bank and request a Verve card today to start enjoying all these incredible benefits and more.

See www.myverveworld.com for list of outlets. Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy, thank me later!