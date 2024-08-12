How-To Check Your 2024 WAEC Result With These Easy Steps.

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has officially released the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results. The results can either be accessed online through the official website or through SMS.

For the students who want to check their results, here are some easy steps on how to check your results either online or via SMS:

ONLINE METHOD:

Visit the WAEC Official Results Checker Website: The first thing you need to do is visit the WAEC official results checker website. The official website is (https://waecdirect.org) Enter Your WAEC Examination Number: When you gain access to the site, you will see the slot to input your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. Input the 10-digit number into its designated spot. Reminder!! – This number is important for identifying your specific examination results. Input the Examination Year: Next, enter the four digits corresponding to your Examination Year, such as 2024. This helps the system filter results for the correct year. Enter the 4 digits of your examination year, e.g., 2024. Select the Type of Examination: Choose the type of examination you sat for from the available options. This could include options like WASSCE for school candidates or private candidates. Select the type applicable to you. Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number: This is the part where you will need to input the e-PIN Voucher Number you received when you purchased your result-checking pin. You can purchase the e-pin voucher from any cybercafe near you, or online via the WAEC website. https://verify.waeconline.org.ng/BuyPIN Input Your Personal Identification Number (PIN): You will need to enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) found on your e-PIN. This provides an additional layer of security to ensure that only you can access your results. Click Submit: After filling in all the required fields accurately, click the “Submit” button. The system will process your information. View Your Results: Wait for the results window to appear. Once it does, you will be able to view your WAEC examination results, including your grades in each subject.

SMS METHOD:

Step 1: The first step is to type WAECExaminationnumberPIN*Examyear through your phone via the messages app on your phone. (There should not be a space in between).

Step 2: When you are done typing that, send it to 32327

Step 3: You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

It is important to note that only MTN, Glo, and Airtel subscribers can have access to their WAEC results using this SMS method. Also, you can repeat this step if they do not receive your WAEC result via SMS after a while. Make sure you have enough airtime before trying this method because SMS charges will be applied when checking your WAEC result using text messages.

By following these steps, you can efficiently check your WAEC results online. Ensure that all information entered is correct to avoid any issues in retrieving your results. May the faith of our forefathers grant you your desired success!

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University