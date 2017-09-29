Visa Partners Genesis Cinemas for Exclusive Movie Ticket Discounts

Visa today announced an agreement with Genesis Cinemas, Nigeria’s leading moviegoer destination, that gives mVisa customers access to exclusive movie ticket offers.

Customers who purchase movie tickets using mVisa on Thursdays will pay as low as 300 Naira. There is also a 20% discount on all tickets purchased on any other day of the week. The offer which is currently open to customers of Diamond Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank and Zenith Bank will end on 30th of November, 2017. Access Bank and FCMB customers will enjoy the offer within the next few weeks.

Speaking about the partnership, Olukemi Okusanya, Country Manager, Visa West Africa said: “This partnership is a part of our ongoing commitment to giving Visa cardholders benefits that are meaningful to their needs, passions and lifestyles. Since the launch of mVisa in July, we have partnered hundreds of merchants who are already receiving payments via the platform nationwide.”

As part of the partnership process, Visa is training new and existing merchants on how to receive payments via the QR codes, set up their apps, check for real-time notifications of payments and access to sales and transactions history.

Businesses from different industries ranging from hospitality, food and beverage, aviation, lifestyle, health and entertainment have adopted the payment solution. Merchants such as Spar, De Renaissance Hotel, Medview Airline, Primrose Specialist Hospital and Yellow Chili Restaurant are already allowing customers pay for goods and services via mVisa.

“We are in the final stage of launching mVisa with GTBank, Sterling Bank and UBA. This means that more and more merchants will join the ecosystem over the next few months,” Okusanya added.

mVisa is one of several initiatives that Visa has undertaken to accelerate the global migration from cash to digital commerce.