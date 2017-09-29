The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES) Celebrates its Second Graduating Cohort of 47 Students from Across Africa

The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES) (http://PAUWES.univ-tlemcen.dz) celebrated the second graduating class of its both tracks of its two Master programmes earlier today. 47 students from across the African continent have received their diplomas during a ceremony at the University of Tlemcen. The graduating students and their guests were welcomed and addressed by official representatives of the Algerian government and dignitaries from across Africa and Europe, including Her Excellency Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor, the new African Union Commissioner for Human Resources , Science and Technology, Benyaiche Ali, the Governor of the Tlemcen Wilaya, and His Excellency Michael Zenner, the German Ambassador to Algeria.

This year’s graduating students will join the next generation of African engineers and policymakers committed to addressing the issues critical to Africa’s sustainable development. They have not only successfully completed their coursework requirements, but have conducted practice-oriented research for their master theses based on a multitude of case studies that address the water, energy, and climate-related challenges Africa faces. In order to gain a transcontinental perspective of those same challenges, our students have also completed international internships in the private and public sectors at renowned research institutions cross Africa and beyond. Besides focusing on their studies, the students of the Class of 2017—with the support of PAUWES—launched the first student-lead clubs, the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Club and the Community of Practice (CoP), which have contributed to the overall sense of community and leadership that our institute strives to promote.

What is more, this cohort of graduating students represents and fulfills one of the key objectives of the Pan African University (PAU) and PAUWES—which is to foster an African learning environment of the most qualified and motivated scholars while revitalizing and nurturing the quality of African higher education. Not only are an array African Union member states and eleven female students represented in the Class of 2017, but this diverse cohort of students have had the opportunity to study alongside an international faculty of over 100 professors and researchers from across Africa and the world.

Supported by PAUWES, the University of Tlemcen and our key thematic partner—Germany, we are confident that students of the Class of 2017 are well positioned to become leaders in public administration, policy-making, research, technology, private enterprise, and civil society. The PAUWES 2017 Class Booklet (http://apo.af/c2fCtF) showcases this year’s graduates and we are very pleased to invite future employers to meet them.

We will proudly welcome our most diverse cohort ever this coming fall as 70 students from 31 African countries will join the PAUWES family as the incoming Class of 2019.

List of Graduates

Yunus ALOKORE Uganda

Samuel Olatunde BABALOLA Nigeria

Gemma ITUZE Rwanda

Irene NANTONGO Uganda

Gnamien Constant KOUAKOU Cote d’Ivoire

Mahmoud Sayed HEFNEY DIAB Egypt

Rolex MUCEKA Uganda

Mohamed Lamine BACHIR Mali

Erasmus MUH Cameroon

Solomon Gebremariam Fissaha Ethiopia

Colette ABIMANA Rwanda

Hillary KIPRONO Kenya

Tonny KUKEERA Uganda

Wilson Ofori SARKODIE Ghana

Ogechi Vivian NWADIARU Nigeria

Salif SOW Senegal

Amal Nasser Fahiem ABD ELAZIZ Egypt

Amon Kevin Kirathe GACHURI Kenya

Andrew MUGUMYA Uganda

Jean d’Amour MWONGEREZA Rwanda

Cleus BAMUTURA Uganda

Michel RWEMA Rwanda

Eric Otieno AKUMU Kenya

Rehema Maria KHIMULU Kenya

Martin LYAMBAI Zambia

Brian Omondi ODUOR Kenya

Anthere BIZIMANA Rwanda

Endalkachew Yeshewas Muche Ethiopia

George KIMBOWA Uganda

Johnstone Isiah MAINYA Kenya

Gninwokan Eden Josias KONE Côte d’Ivoire

Jean Marie Pascal KWISANGA Rwanda

Mthokozisi MOYO Zimbabwe

John Ng’ang’a GATHAGU Kenya

Naima HAMDAOUI Algeria

Ousmanou NJOYA Cameroon

Jemal MOHAMMED HASSEN Ethiopia

Mulugeta Ferede MELESE Ethiopia

Workinesh Takele TESSEMA Ethiopia

Josiane ABONIYO Rwanda

Kouadio Pierre Stephane BOFFOUE Côte d’Ivoire

Cuthbert TAGUTA Zimbabwe

Diana UMULISA Rwanda

Eva Muthoni Kimonye Kenya

Herman KWOBA Kenya

Mukaya MUHAMMUDU Uganda

Yassien Kassie Mohammed Ethiopia