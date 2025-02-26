Visa-On-Arrival Policy Not Cancelled But Upgraded – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has clarified that Nigeria’s Visa-on-Arrival policy has not been cancelled but upgraded to enhance efficiency and security.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with officials of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in Abuja on Tuesday, Tunji-Ojo dismissed reports suggesting the policy’s suspension.

A statement issued by the Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, noted that the meeting was convened to address concerns and provide clarity on the government’s stance regarding the Visa-on-Arrival programme.

She emphasised that the upgrade aligns with PEBEC’s commitment to simplifying procedures and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks for businesses operating in Nigeria.

Recent reports speculating the cancellation of the policy had triggered mixed reactions from investors and international travellers. However, the minister explained that the new framework introduces mandatory real-time background checks through Interpol, criminal record systems, and other security agencies before arrival.

“The Visa-on-Arrival process is not being scrapped. Rather, it has been upgraded to improve efficiency and effectiveness,” Tunji-Ojo stated. “Travellers will still be able to apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals granted within 24 to 48 hours.”

He further explained that once approved, the visa would be sent to the applicant’s email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker upon arrival.

“This enhanced system aims to eliminate inefficiencies, allowing Nigeria to better automate and regulate the inflow of travellers. The upgrade marks another step towards improving the country’s business environment and attracting foreign investment,” the minister added.