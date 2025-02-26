Nigeria’s Economy Expands By 3.84% In Q4 2024

Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.84% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This marks a 42-basis-point increase from the 3.46% growth recorded in the third quarter.

For the full year, the economy expanded by 3.4%, a notable improvement from the 2.7% growth seen in 2023.

Breaking down the GDP performance:

: Grew by 1.48% year-on-year in Q4-2024, slowing down from a 5.17% growth in Q3. Crude oil production averaged 1.54 million barrels per day (mb/d) in Q4, a 4.8% increase from 1.47 mb/d in Q3. However, the sector’s contribution to total GDP fell to 4.60% from 5.57% in the previous quarter. Non-Oil Sector: Expanded by 3.96% year-on-year, up from 3.37% in Q3. It contributed 95.40% to total GDP, an increase from 94.43% in Q3.

Sectoral performance highlights:

: Grew by 1.76%, up from 1.14% in Q3. Services : Expanded by 5.37%, surpassing the 5.19% growth recorded in Q3.

: Expanded by 5.37%, surpassing the 5.19% growth recorded in Q3. Industries: Grew by 2.00%, slightly lower than 2.18% in Q3.

In terms of GDP contribution:

Services: 57.38%

Agriculture: 25.59%

Industries: 17.03%

Overall, Nigeria’s economic growth in Q4 2024 reflects resilience across key sectors, particularly in non-oil industries, despite ongoing economic challenges.