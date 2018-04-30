Vice President Osinbajo Set To Launch MSME Clinic in Ondo State

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be launching the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Clinic in Ondo State.

The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Public and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu said the scheme is aimed at reducing poverty among the over 10, 000 people expected to benefit from it, adding that it is targeted at developing small and medium entrepreneurs in the country.

According to her, it had been organised in some major cities like Aba, Ilorin, Jos, Katsina and Calabar with about 8,000 MSMEs benefiting so far.

“Owners of micro, small and medium enterprises are expected to focus on capacity building before accessing the most appropriate financial facility. This shortcoming explains why businesses shut down few months after their establishments.

“Access to finance for at least, five years is the right structure for these businesses, and government is working towards addressing it with the establishment of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN),” she said.

The Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are involved in facilitating the access.

Others are the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Consumers Protection Council, (CPC) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

She also listed other participating federal agencies as: Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and the Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM).