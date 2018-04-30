Abia Govt Partners Geometric, Ruyi To Provide Stable Electricity

Acting Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, has announced plans to provide stable power supply to the proposed Enyimba Economic City project.

According to the Acting Governor, the state would partner Geometric Power Ltd and Ruyi Holding of China to achieve the plan.

He disclosed this at a joint meeting of Geometric Power, Ruyi group and the Enyimba Economic City Development Company at its plant in Osisioma, Aba.

He told the Chinese investors that the state was profitable and safe to invest in, adding that the project would provide employment and business opportunities for the people.

President of Ruyi Holding, Mr. Liming Sun, said the company has invested $550million in the project, while the critical substations have been completed.

Sun revealed that his company has license to supply electricity to nine local government areas in the state, including the Enyimba economic city.