USA Launches Stealth Strike On Iranian Nuclear Sites In Covert Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’

In a meticulously orchestrated operation shrouded in secrecy, the United States executed a full-scale military strike on key Iranian nuclear facilities, marking a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Dubbed Operation “Midnight Hammer”, the offensive began under deceptive circumstances on Saturday. While a visible group of B-2 Spirit bombers departed from Missouri en route to Guam, military analysts speculated it was a possible show of force. However, the Pentagon has now confirmed these aircraft were merely a diversion.

The actual strike force—comprising seven low-observable B-2 stealth bombers—took a covert route flying eastward undetected for 18 continuous hours. According to U.S. defense officials, the mission maintained strict radio silence and included mid-air refueling to enable the aircraft to reach Iranian territory without detection.

As the bombers closed in on their targets, a U.S. Navy submarine launched more than 24 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, while American fighter jets flew ahead as decoys to identify and neutralize potential threats from Iranian air defenses.

The strike, targeting three major nuclear development complexes across Iran, is now being recognized as the largest B-2 bomber operation ever undertaken. It ranks second in duration only to the missions executed in response to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Each bomber deployed two GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—commonly known as “bunker busters”—with a payload of 30,000 pounds per bomb, designed specifically to obliterate fortified underground facilities. In total, the operation mobilized over 125 aircraft and multiple military assets, the Department of Defense confirmed.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefed reporters at the Pentagon on Sunday, hailing the mission as a “flawless tactical success.”

“Not a single Iranian fighter jet launched, and their missile systems remained blind to our presence,” said Caine. “This mission preserved complete surprise, a testament to our planning and execution.”

Initial assessments from the Pentagon indicate that the targeted nuclear facilities sustained extensive damage, potentially crippling Iran’s nuclear development infrastructure. However, Caine refrained from confirming whether the nation’s nuclear capabilities had been entirely dismantled.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared more resolute. “Our intelligence and analysis confirm that we have delivered a devastating blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions,” he stated during the same press briefing.

The scale and secrecy of the mission were such that only a limited circle of U.S. officials were privy to the operation’s timing and objectives. Most of Washington, including senior national security figures, were informed only after President Donald Trump announced the operation in a Saturday night social media post.

Hegseth noted that the military had spent months preparing for the possibility of a strike, while the specific mission blueprint came together in just a few weeks.

The geopolitical aftermath of the strike remains uncertain. Several Gulf nations, which host U.S. military installations, are currently on high alert, bracing for potential retaliatory actions. In anticipation of backlash, the U.S. military has repositioned assets throughout the Middle East and enhanced protective measures for its forces in the region.

While officials emphasized that the operation was not intended to spark a broader conflict, the Trump administration has maintained a firm stance. Private diplomatic channels have reportedly been used to urge Tehran toward de-escalation and dialogue.

Nevertheless, President Trump has reiterated America’s readiness to respond with even greater force should Iran choose to retaliate.

“Iran would be wise to take that message seriously,” said Hegseth. “The President is unwavering in his commitment to defend American interests.”

As global powers respond and regional actors reevaluate their positions, the unfolding situation may set the tone for the next phase of U.S.-Iran relations—one that could either move toward diplomacy or plunge further into confrontation.