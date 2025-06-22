Atiku, El-Rufai-Led Coalition Seeks INEC Nod To Register All Democratic Alliance

In a bold move to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, a newly-formed opposition bloc spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has officially initiated the process to register a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The coalition, operating under the name National Opposition Coalition, formally submitted an application to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting full registration for the ADA. The letter, dated June 19 and acknowledged by the Commission on Friday, marked a definitive shift by the group to launch an entirely new platform, rather than reviving an inactive party or merging with existing ones.

Backed by high-profile political figures such as former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, League of Northern Democrats convener Umar Ardo, and other prominent actors, the new party is strategically positioned to mount a formidable challenge against President Bola Tinubu’s potential re-election bid.

The party’s emergence arrives on the heels of a recent INEC caution to political associations, warning that public pressure or media campaigns would not alter the strict legal process required for party registration. The Commission reiterated that party formation must strictly adhere to constitutional guidelines and is not merely a matter of political declaration.

The ADA’s registration request effectively ends weeks of political speculation, with many previously uncertain about whether the coalition would pursue an entirely new party or revive a dormant entity.

A copy of the coalition’s application obtained by our correspondent in Abuja was signed by Chief Akin A. Rickets and Abdullahi Elayo, the acting National Chairman and Secretary of the association, respectively.

The document stated, “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.”

According to the letter, the National Coalition Group has resolved to sponsor the ADA’s registration bid. The group has chosen “All Democratic Alliance” as its name, “ADA” as the acronym, and “Justice for All” as its official slogan.

Accompanying the application were critical documents such as the ADA’s party constitution, official manifesto, emblem, and detailed records of foundational meetings. Notably, the party symbol—a maize (corn)—was selected for its symbolic representation of abundance, resilience, and sustainability, which the group says captures its guiding principles and long-term vision.

The letter emphasized, “We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organization.”

It concluded with a formal appeal to INEC, expressing hope for a timely response: “While we eagerly await further action from the Commission on the next step forward towards attaining our desired goal, please accept the consideration of our highest respect.”

Despite the formal submission and public acknowledgment of the application, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe, distanced himself from the development when contacted.

Ibe initially questioned the authenticity of the documentation, saying, “I am not aware. Have you confirmed the veracity of the documents?”

Upon being informed that the documents had been independently verified, Ibe said he had not been briefed and clarified that the actions of the coalition were outside his direct oversight.

“I have not been briefed about that. Of course, you know that what the coalition is doing is not under our purview. So, I am not aware of this,” he added.

With this formal move now public, political observers are closely watching how the All Democratic Alliance will shape discourse in the lead-up to 2027, particularly given the high-caliber individuals backing its formation.