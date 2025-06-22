Julius Maada Bio Of Sierra Leone Appointed As New ECOWAS Chairman, Replacing Nigeria’s Tinubu

In a significant leadership transition for West Africa, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has been officially named the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government. The announcement was made during the 67th Ordinary Session of the regional bloc currently underway in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

President Bio’s emergence follows the conclusion of the tenure of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had served as ECOWAS chairman for two consecutive terms. Tinubu formally handed over the reins of leadership to Bio at the high-level meeting, marking a new chapter for the regional body.

The appointment of President Bio comes at a crucial time for ECOWAS, which has been navigating complex security, economic, and democratic challenges across its member states. His leadership is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the regional bloc’s ongoing efforts to promote peace, political stability, and regional integration.

Further developments and resolutions from the ECOWAS summit are expected to be announced as the session progresses.