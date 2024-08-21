USA Declares $27 Million In Humanitarian Aid For Nigeria

The US government has launched a $27 million humanitarian aid package for Nigeria to help vulnerable communities and improve resilience to food insecurity and climate change consequences.

The funding was part of the US government’s $536 million humanitarian aid package to Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the US Mission in Nigeria, which announced it on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the mission, the help was officially unveiled by Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

“The funding will be channeled to those in need through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

“It brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to sub-Saharan Africa in Fiscal Year 2024 to nearly 3.7 billion dollars.

“The assistance aims to address the critical needs of vulnerable individuals across the sub-Saharan region,” the mission explained.

It added: “This includes refugees from war and terrorism violence, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons, stateless individuals, and other conflict-affected people.

“It will focus on crises in the Sahel, among other areas, and support efforts to build durable solutions, such as voluntary returns and refugee integration.”

Speaking on the development, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, emphasised the impact of the new U.S. funding. Mills said the package underscored the U.S.’ commitment to providing life-saving assistance and protection to vulnerable people and host communities throughout the continent.

“This assistance will make a real difference in the lives of those most in need in Nigeria and across the continent.

“This 27 million dollars in aid demonstrates the U.S.’ unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria in addressing humanitarian challenges.

“We stand with Nigeria in its efforts to provide for vulnerable populations and build resilience against food insecurity and climate change impacts,” the mission quoted Mills as saying.