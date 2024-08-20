NNPC Ltd. Declares N3.3trn Profit For 2023 Financial Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has declared N3.3 trillion in profit for the 2023 financial year. Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Ltd., Alhaji Umar Ajiya, who addressed newsmen on Monday on the development, said that this was the highest profit declared by the company since inception.

Meanwhile, NNPC Ltd. has declared N2.101 trillion as a dividend for the 2023 financial year. The News Agency reports that the profit declared by the national oil company for 2023 is over N1 trillion higher than the N2.548 trillion profit it recorded in the 2022 financial year.