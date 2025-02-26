US Releases 2025 Visa Waiver List, Excludes UK And African Countries

The United States has published its list of countries eligible for the 2025 Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows travelers to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa. Notably, the United Kingdom was excluded from the list, although it remains eligible under specific conditions.

No African country, including Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa, was included in the program. However, Romania has been newly added, marking a significant update.

What is the Visa Waiver Program?

The VWP allows citizens from participating countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business without needing a visa. However, travelers must obtain prior approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before entering the country.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Consular Affairs: “Travelers must have a valid ESTA approval before traveling and meet all other requirements. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”

The U.S. government has made adjustments to the VWP, including updates to eligibility rules and security policies. The 2025 list features 40 countries whose citizens can now travel visa-free to the U.S.

Full List of Eligible Countries for 2025

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Chile Czech Republic Croatia Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Israel Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Romania

What This Means for Travelers

The exclusion of the UK and African nations means that citizens from these regions must continue to apply for a U.S. visa before traveling. However, individuals from the 40 eligible countries will benefit from a simplified entry process, boosting global tourism and business travel.

As the U.S. tightens its security measures, the selection process for VWP inclusion is likely to become even more stringent in the future.