Delta Deputy Governor appeals to BEDC over prolonged community blackouts

Key points

Delta State Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme has demanded that BEDC restore electricity supply to Kwale, Isoko, and neighboring areas.

The blackout has triggered civil unrest, leading aggrieved local residents to set up recurrent roadblocks in Kwale.

Administration officials emphasized that grid stability remains vital to implementing the state’s economic development framework.

Utility representatives attributed the prolonged regional outage to ongoing technical challenges and power infrastructure vandalism.

The state government is requesting short-term supply equity while concurrently pursuing an Independent Power Project.

Main Story

The Delta State Government has appealed to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company to restore power supply to Kwale, Isoko, and other communities affected by the lingering blackout.

State officials have convened a high-level troubleshooting meeting in Asaba with utility executives to address the widening economic disruption caused by the prolonged outage.

The administration has noted that while electricity challenges remain a nationwide issue, the worsening power deficit within Ndokwa and Isoko territories has escalated local tensions, driving frustrated residents to stage public protests and block critical transport veins.

The authorities have indicated that residents are not demanding uninterrupted supply but are instead seeking equitable distribution parity with other regions of the country.

They have urged the utility firm to deliver immediate relief options to the impacted communities while the state government actively develops an Independent Power Project to establish long-term grid self-sufficiency.

In response, the utility delegation has blamed widespread infrastructure vandalism and severe technical constraints for the local grid collapse, promising to collaborate with state energy ministries to accelerate restoration timelines.

The Issues

Protracted grid failure paralyzes local commerce, driving youth restiveness and disruptive public protests across host communities.

Persistent vandalism of distribution infrastructure continually drains utility maintenance budgets and delays systemic network recovery.

Disproportionate load-shedding schedules create perceived regional marginalization, undermining public trust in utility management.

What’s Being Said

Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme stated that “the reason we decided to call this meeting is because we have been having problems with electricity supply.”

He noted that “of particular concern are the recent happenings in Delta, especially Kwale and the Isoko area, where people have raised serious alarm over the lack of electricity supply.”

Onyeme added that angry residents “have caused roadblocks in Kwale several times because of their anger over the non-availability of electricity supply.”

Regarding supply equity, he maintained that “if other parts of the country are getting six hours, let us also get six hours. If they are getting two hours, let us get two hours.”

“I want you to understand that we are in pain and need a solution fast,” the deputy governor stressed during the emergency intervention.

What’s Next

Technical teams from BEDC will deploy field engineers to evaluate the extent of the asset vandalism across the Ndokwa and Isoko distribution lines.

The Ministry of Power and Energy will review the operational blueprint for the state’s proposed Independent Power Project to secure alternative generation nodes.

Community leaders in Kwale will interface with security agencies to prevent further infrastructure sabotage and manage local protests.

Bottom Line Delta State authorities have engaged BEDC management to fast-track electricity restoration to Kwale and Isoko communities following civil unrest over blackouts, demanding immediate distribution equity while the state advances its own Independent Power Project.