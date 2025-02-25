Nigeria, Belgium To Strengthen Economic Partnership For Food Security

Nigeria and Belgium are set to strengthen their economic ties, particularly in agriculture and food security. This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a meeting with Belgium’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt.

According to a statement released in Abuja by the Ministry of Finance’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga, the discussion focused on expanding cooperation between both nations to enhance agricultural productivity.

During the meeting, Edun highlighted Nigeria’s improving economic indicators, including a steady decline in inflation, price stability, and increased savings in the federation account. He also emphasized the government’s ongoing support for farmers through sustainable policies aimed at boosting food production.

He further reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to key macroeconomic reforms that would foster long-term economic stability.

On his part, Ambassador Leenknegt reaffirmed Belgium’s interest in deepening economic relations with Nigeria, stating that both countries would continue to explore opportunities for mutual growth.

“This meeting is an important step towards strengthening economic cooperation between Nigeria and Belgium,” Leenknegt was quoted as saying.