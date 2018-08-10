US Judge Orders Repatriation of Deported Mother, Daughter

A federal judge has ordered a mother and her daughter be flown back to the United States, after learning they had been deported mid-appeal.

The two were being represented in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who said they had fled “extreme sexual and gang violence”.

The judge said it was unacceptable they had been removed during their appeal.

He reportedly also said Attorney General Jeff Sessions could be held in contempt of court for the deportation.

The mother and daughter were part of a case filed by the ACLU and the Centre for Gender and Refugee Studies on behalf of 12 mothers and children who said they had fled violence, but were at risk of deportation.

A tightening of rules in June by Mr Sessions means victims of domestic abuse and gang violence no longer generally qualify for US asylum.

The government had pledged not to deport anyone in the case before Friday at the earliest, ACLU said.