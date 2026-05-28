United States and Iran exchange attacks near Strait of Hormuz despite ceasefire

Keypoints

The United States and Iran again exchanged attacks near the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday amid an active ceasefire.

U.S. forces attacked an Iranian drone control position in the port city of Bandar Abbas and shot down four drones.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on a U.S. oil tanker, forcing it to turn back from the strait.

The IRGC stated early on Thursday that it had launched attacks against a U.S. air base in response.

Kuwait reported coming under hostile missile and drone fire, which triggered its domestic air defense systems.

Main Story

The United States and Iran again exchanged attacks near the Strait of Hormuz early on Thursday amid a ceasefire and ongoing negotiations on ending the war.

The U.S. military attacked an Iranian position from which drones were being controlled, a U.S. official said.

U.S. forces also shot down four drones that posed a threat to the U.S., the official said, adding that the targeted position in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas had been preparing to launch a fifth drone. The information provided by both sides could not initially be independently verified.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, maritime security groups noted that recurring defensive exchanges along vital shipping channels threaten the stability of global energy transit corridors.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency cited a domestic military source as saying that a U.S. oil tanker had tried to pass through the strait with its radar system switched off.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite force of the Islamic Republic, fired on the tanker and forced it to turn back, the report said.

Iranian media had earlier reported sounds of explosions near Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, one of Iran’s most important military hubs in the Gulf region and along the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, international border surveillance networks are tracking broader spillover strikes targeting non-combatant third-party states. The Gulf state of Kuwait reported coming under missile and drone fire.

There was initially no information on possible damage or casualties. The Kuwaiti military did not immediately say where the attacks had originated. A ceasefire has been in place since April 8. However, there have been several exchanges of attacks around the Strait of Hormuz since then.

The Issues

Maintaining a formal regional ceasefire while both sides execute repeated retaliatory military strikes.

Securing safe passage for commercial oil tankers traveling through the highly contested Strait of Hormuz.

Preventing the expansion of drone and missile strikes into neighboring allied Gulf states like Kuwait.

What’s Being Said

Defining the precise tactical motivation behind the latest localized U.S. airstrikes in southern Iran, a U.S. official explained: “These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,”

Confirming the operational deployment of defensive screening measures to neutralize incoming aerial threats over their territory, the Kuwaiti military said in a statement published on X: “The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets,”

Explaining the underlying reason for their latest early morning bombardment against American installations, the IRGC said early on Thursday that it “had attacked the U.S. air base from which the U.S. military had fired on an area near Bandar Abbas airport.”

Recalling the historical precedent for regional spillover attacks against neutral zones following the outbreak of hostiles, reporters noted that “After the start of U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, Tehran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and other U.S.-allied Gulf states.”

What’s Next

Independent international observers will attempt to verify the conflicting operational claims made by both militaries.

Diplomatic teams will continue ongoing negotiations aimed at finding a permanent path to ending the war.

U.S. forces stationed at numerous bases around the Gulf will maintain high alert levels to counter potential drone and missile threats.

Bottom Line

Despite a formal ceasefire being in place since April 8, the U.S. and Iran have engaged in fresh military attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. striking a drone control site in Bandar Abbas and the IRGC firing on an American oil tanker and a U.S. air base, while neighboring Kuwait intercepted incoming missiles and drones.