Key points

At least 13 people were killed after a minibus crashed into a truck on a highway in central China.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Henan province near the city of Nanyang.

The minibus struck the truck on the G40 expressway, a major route linking Shanghai with Shaanxi province.

Police stated that 16 people were travelling in the minibus, which was licensed to carry only nine passengers.

China’s Ministry of Public Security has dispatched a working group to investigate the cause of the accident.

Main Story

At least 13 people were killed after a minibus crashed into a truck on a highway in central China, traffic police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the Thursday in Henan province near the city of Nanyang, which has a population of about 9 million people.

According to police, the minibus struck the truck on the G40 expressway, a major route linking the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai with Shaanxi province in northern China.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, transit monitoring boards track high occupancy vehicle logs along key shipping bypasses to identify overloading patterns before vehicles enter inter provincial networks.

Police said 16 people were travelling in the minibus, which was licensed to carry nine passengers. Three people were injured. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the cause of the crash.

Furthermore, central regulatory departments are deploying specialized collision assessment teams to the site to establish the exact chain of mechanical or operational failures.

China’s Ministry of Public Security dispatched a working group to investigate the accident, police said. The investigation aims to uncover the factors leading to the fatal collision on the major expressway.

The Issues

Managing severe overloading on public transit vehicles, as the minibus carried 16 people despite being licensed for only nine.

Investigating the precise cause of fatal vehicular collisions occurring during the early morning hours on major transport routes.

Ensuring safety compliance along major inter provincial expressways like the G40 route.

What’s Being Said

Detailing the high density regional center situated close to the collision site, traffic police noted that the incident took place “in Henan province near the city of Nanyang, which has a population of about 9 million people.”

Outlining the specific geographic span of the trans national thoroughfare where the crash occurred, police stated that “the minibus struck the truck on the G40 expressway, a major route linking the eastern Chinese metropolis of Shanghai with Shaanxi province in northern China.”

Summarizing the passenger capacity discrepancy and the resulting casualties, law enforcement confirmed that “16 people were travelling in the minibus, which was licensed to carry nine passengers. Three people were injured.”

Announcing the high level federal intervention organized to audit the highway disaster, officials reported that “China’s Ministry of Public Security dispatched a working group to investigate the accident, police said.”

What’s Next

The dispatched working group from the Ministry of Public Security will conduct a full field investigation into the accident.

Medical teams will continue treating the three passengers who were injured in the collision.

Highway authorities will review safety data and overloading enforcement along the G40 expressway corridor.

Bottom Line

A devastating early morning collision on China’s G40 expressway in Henan province has left 13 people dead and three injured after a severely overloaded minibus carrying 16 passengers despite a nine person legal limit rammed into a truck, prompting an immediate federal investigation by the Ministry of Public Security.