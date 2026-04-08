US and Iran reach two-week ceasefire; talks on “10-point plan” to begin in Islamabad

Keypoints

A two-week “double-sided” ceasefire between the United States and Iran has officially taken effect as of April 8, 2026, narrowly averting a massive U.S. strike on Iranian infrastructure.

Iran’s “10-point plan,” which President Trump described as a “workable basis” for peace, includes high-stakes demands such as the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the lifting of all sanctions, and the right to enrich uranium.

Formal negotiations are scheduled to begin this Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, Pakistan, with high-level U.S. and Iranian delegations expected to attend.

The ceasefire includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage under a specific “Safe Passage Protocol” managed by the Iranian military.

Main Story

The global community breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the United States and Iran entered a provisional 14-day ceasefire. The agreement was finalized just 90 minutes before President Donald Trump’s self-imposed deadline to “decimate” Iran’s power grid and bridges. Central to the truce is a 10-point proposal submitted by Tehran via Pakistani mediators.

While the full text remains officially unreleased, details from state media agencies Tasnim and Fars suggest the plan is a comprehensive bid to redefine Iran’s regional and nuclear status.

The proposal calls for a “permanent halt to hostilities” on all fronts, including Lebanon, and a withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region. Critically, it seeks the recognition of Iran’s right to enrich nuclear material and the repeal of all IAEA and UN Security Council resolutions against it. In exchange,

Tehran has reportedly committed not to develop nuclear weapons and to engage in bilateral peace treaties with regional neighbors. President Trump, posting on Truth Social, signaled a pivot from his previous “civilization-ending” rhetoric, stating that “almost all” major points of contention were now being addressed.

The Issues

Despite the current calm, several “poison pill” clauses in the 10-point plan could derail the upcoming talks. These include Iran’s demand for “war reparations” through a financial investment fund and a proposed transit fee of approximately $2 million per vessel in the Strait of Hormuz to fund domestic reconstruction. Furthermore, while the U.S. views the ceasefire as a window to verify the opening of the Strait, Iranian state media has framed the negotiations as an effort to “confirm battlefield achievements.” The deep-seated distrust remains evident as the Israeli Air Force reportedly continued limited strikes in Iran even after the ceasefire was announced, potentially threatening the fragile peace.

Inside Iran’s 10-point peace proposa

Category Key Demands & Provisions Nuclear Status Acceptance of the right to enrich uranium; commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons. Regional Security Complete withdrawal of U.S. combat forces; non-aggression toward all “resistance groups.” Hormuz Transit Recognition of Iranian control; proposed $2M transit fee per ship (to be shared with Oman). Sanctions & Legal Lifting of all primary, secondary, and UN sanctions; repeal of all IAEA board resolutions. Economic Recovery Creation of a financial fund to cover war losses; release of all frozen Iranian assets.

What’s Being Said

“Iran will only accept the end of the war when… the principles outlined in the 10-point plan and the details are finalized,” stated the Supreme National Security Council of Iran .

. President Donald Trump described the plan as “significant” and a “workable basis,” adding that Tuesday was a “big day for world peace!”

described the plan as “significant” and a “workable basis,” adding that Tuesday was a “big day for world peace!” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the ceasefire and invited delegations to Islamabad, urging a “conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.”

confirmed the ceasefire and invited delegations to Islamabad, urging a “conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.” U.N. officials have cautiously welcomed the truce, though they remain wary of the demands for “war reparations” and the unilateral “Strait fee” proposed by Tehran.

What’s Next

High-level face-to-face negotiations are set to begin in Islamabad on Friday, April 10, 2026 .

. The U.S. delegation is expected to include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff , Jared Kushner , and Vice President JD Vance .

, , and Vice President . Global shipping companies will begin navigating the Strait of Hormuz under the new “Safe Passage Protocol,” though insurance premiums are expected to remain high until a permanent deal is signed.

The 14-day ceasefire can be extended if both parties agree, but any violation by regional proxies could trigger an immediate resumption of hostilities.

Bottom Line

The 10-point plan represents a bold diplomatic gamble by Tehran to convert its military standoff into a strategic victory. Whether Washington will accept terms that include a full military withdrawal and nuclear recognition remains the multi-billion dollar question as the Islamabad summit looms.