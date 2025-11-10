US Government Shutdown Forces Widespread Flight Cancellations

The U.S. aviation sector is experiencing major disruptions amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. On Sunday, authorities recorded more than 2,800 cancellations and over 10,000 delays nationwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated flight reductions across 40 major airports. Indicators show staffing shortages among air traffic controllers continue to impair operations.

Travelers and businesses are now facing uncertainty ahead of the peak holiday season. Some logistics and cargo firms warn that the delays and cancellations could ripple through global supply chains.