Aviation Unions Threaten Industry Shutdown Over Unresolved Salary Dispute

Unions in Nigeria’s aviation sector have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the delayed implementation of a revised salary structure for staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

In a joint letter dated July 31, 2025, the unions warned that NAMA workers would withdraw their services if the issue remains unresolved—an action that could grind the country’s aviation operations to a halt.

The unions—comprising the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE)—expressed deep frustration that the salary adjustment agreement concluded over eight months ago has yet to be implemented.

They noted that despite repeated appeals and formal complaints from their members, there had been no progress on the matter. “Our rank and file members, through their professional associations, have expressed in writing their growing disappointment with the non-implementation of the agreement,” the letter stated.

The unions confirmed that a formal notice of industrial action had already been issued by their respective branches and adopted at the national level. “Accordingly, a seven-day notice of withdrawal of services from today, Thursday, July 31, 2025, is hereby issued,” they wrote.

If the impasse is not resolved by August 7, all NAMA workers across the country will begin a total withdrawal of services. The unions have also advised all NAMA clients to take note of the impending disruption.