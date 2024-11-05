US Election Day: Seven Battleground States to Determine Next President

As Americans head to the polls today in a high-stakes election, attention is focused on seven critical states known as battleground or swing states, which are likely to shape the outcome and decide whether Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will become the next president.

These states; Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, hold a total of 93 electoral votes. Their collective influence could play a decisive role in determining the winner, as each candidate aims to secure at least 270 Electoral College votes to claim victory.

In recognition of the importance of these states, both Trump and Harris have campaigned intensely, including rallies on the eve of Election Day, with Trump in Michigan and Harris in Philadelphia, as they seek to sway undecided voters.

Key Battleground States

Georgia:

With 16 electoral votes, Georgia is a crucial state in this election. In 2020, President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump by around 10,000 votes, flipping the state to the Democratic side. Republicans are eager to reclaim Georgia.

Michigan:

Holding 15 electoral votes, Michigan was won by Trump in 2016 but shifted to Biden in 2020. The state’s large Black population, particularly in Detroit, is expected to lean in Harris’s favor, though Trump remains competitive in rural areas.

Pennsylvania:

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is a pivotal state in this election. In 2020, Biden narrowly won here, but Trump maintains strong support in rural regions. The state is expected to play a critical role in either candidate’s path to 270 electoral votes.

Arizona:

Arizona carries 11 electoral votes. Trump won the state in 2016 but was defeated by Biden in 2020. Both parties view Arizona as essential in building their winning coalition.

North Carolina:

With 16 electoral votes, North Carolina is historically Republican-leaning. Trump won it in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and his campaign is looking to secure it once again.

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin, with 10 electoral votes, returned to the Democratic column in 2020, with Biden narrowly defeating Trump. Both candidates are working to attract voters in this key state, which could shift the election outcome.

Nevada:

With 6 electoral votes, Nevada has leaned Democratic in recent elections, with the party securing wins in 2016 and 2020. However, the state remains a potential battleground.

Possible Scenarios

For Harris, winning Pennsylvania along with Michigan, Wisconsin, and a single electoral vote from Nebraska would secure the necessary 270 votes, even if she loses the other swing states.

Trump, on the other hand, would need to hold all the states he won in 2020 and flip Georgia to meet the threshold if Harris succeeds in Pennsylvania.

The results from these states are anticipated to shape the overall election outcome, potentially keeping the race tightly contested until all votes are counted.