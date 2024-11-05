When Will We Know The Outcome Of The 2024 USA Election?

On Tuesday, Americans will head to the polls to decide who will lead the nation as president. While 2024 USA Election results are sometimes clear within hours, the tight race this year could mean a longer wait.

Expected Timing of the 2024 USA election Results

Polls close across the country between 6:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) Tuesday and 1:00 a.m. EST (6:00 a.m. GMT) early Wednesday. In previous elections, winners have often been projected by late election night or early the next morning. However, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump running neck-and-neck, media outlets may wait longer before declaring a victor.

Close margins could trigger recounts in states like Pennsylvania, where a difference of 0.5% or less would require a recount. In 2020, Pennsylvania’s margin was just over 1.1%.

Potential Delays and Legal Challenges

Over 100 pre-election lawsuits have already been filed by Republicans, challenging aspects such as voter eligibility and voter roll procedures, which could complicate results. Additionally, disruptions at polling places could impact timing.

On the positive side, vote-counting processes have become more efficient in some states, such as Michigan. With fewer mail-in ballots expected compared to the pandemic-era 2020 election, counting might be faster.

When Have Past Presidential Results Been Announced?

The 2020 election required four days for networks to declare Joe Biden the winner, as key state results came in. In contrast, results were quicker in 2016 (Trump was declared the winner around 3:00 a.m. EST) and 2012 (Barack Obama’s victory was projected before midnight).

The 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore was an exception, with results delayed five weeks due to a recount in Florida, ultimately resolved by the US Supreme Court.

Key Swing States to Watch

The 2024 USA Election is likely to hinge on results from seven critical swing states, where both Harris and Trump have strong chances:

Georgia: Polls close at 7:00 p.m. EST, and 75% of votes are expected to be counted within two hours.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. EST, and 75% of votes are expected to be counted within two hours. North Carolina: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST, with results expected before the end of the night.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST, with results expected before the end of the night. Pennsylvania: Voting ends at 8:00 p.m. EST, but experts believe it could take at least 24 hours to declare a winner.

Voting ends at 8:00 p.m. EST, but experts believe it could take at least 24 hours to declare a winner. Michigan: Polls close at 9:00 p.m. EST, with results anticipated by late Wednesday.

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. EST, with results anticipated by late Wednesday. Wisconsin: Early results from smaller counties may come after polls close at 9:00 p.m. EST, but full results may take until Wednesday.

Early results from smaller counties may come after polls close at 9:00 p.m. EST, but full results may take until Wednesday. Arizona: Initial results could come by 10:00 p.m. EST, though ballots dropped off on election day could take days to process.

Initial results could come by 10:00 p.m. EST, though ballots dropped off on election day could take days to process. Nevada: Results here could take several days, as mail-in ballots are accepted if postmarked by election day and received by November 9.

How Votes Are Counted

Votes cast on election day are counted first, followed by early and mail-in ballots, then challenged ballots, and finally overseas and military ballots. Local election officials oversee this process, which includes verifying and processing individual ballots, known as canvassing. Once verified, ballots are scanned electronically, with additional manual counts if necessary.

What If Election Results Are Contested?

After counting, the electoral college comes into play. Each state awards a set number of electoral votes, generally going to the popular vote winner in that state. These votes are confirmed after meetings on December 17. On January 6, Congress meets to count and certify these votes, officially naming the president.

After the 2020 election, Trump refused to concede, leading to challenges that culminated in the Capitol riot. Reforms since then make it harder for lawmakers to contest certified state results and clarify that the vice president cannot reject electoral votes unilaterally. However, 2024 could still see attempts to delay certification at the state level.

What Happens in the Case of a Tie?

If both candidates end up with 269 electoral votes each, the House of Representatives would choose the president, while the Senate would select the vice president. This situation hasn’t occurred for about 200 years.

Presidential Inauguration

The president-elect will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, marking the start of the 60th presidential inauguration. The event will take place at the US Capitol, where the new president will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and deliver an inaugural address.